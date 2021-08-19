Executive Director of Community Investment for City of Gary dies, mayor says

GARY — City of Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince said in an emailed statement that Executive Director of Community Investment Eric Reaves died Thursday morning.

"As Mayor, I will always be grateful for Eric's dedication and commitment to Reimagining Gary," Prince said. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his mother, his son and his siblings for their loss."

Reaves also served as president of the Gary Redevelopment Commission, which at the end of last month had a failed deal with a Los Angeles-based tech company turned over to the Gary Common Council's investigation committee.

Reaves was a founder of the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District. He, among others, believed Lake Street in Gary could be revitalized using the arts, the organization said.

He facilitated the donation of the Marshall J. Gardner Center, a 6,000 square-foot community arts gallery, to the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District. It wasn't unusual to go there on a weekend morning and see Reaves installing lighting, mopping the floor or making plan.