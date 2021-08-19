 Skip to main content
Executive Director of Community Investment for City of Gary dies, mayor says
Eric Reaves, a founder of the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District, died Thursday morning. 

 Provided

GARY — City of Gary Mayor Jerome A. Prince said in an emailed statement that Executive Director of Community Investment Eric Reaves died Thursday morning. 

"As Mayor, I will always be grateful for Eric's dedication and commitment to Reimagining Gary," Prince said. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to his mother, his son and his siblings for their loss."

Reaves also served as president of the Gary Redevelopment Commission, which at the end of last month had a failed deal with a Los Angeles-based tech company turned over to the Gary Common Council's investigation committee. 

Reaves was a founder of the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District. He, among others, believed Lake Street in Gary could be revitalized using the arts, the organization said. 

He facilitated the donation of the Marshall J. Gardner Center, a 6,000 square-foot community arts gallery, to the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District. It wasn't unusual to go there on a weekend morning and see Reaves installing lighting, mopping the floor or making plan. 

His actions inspired others to keep going and work harder, an email from the organization following Reaves' death said. 

Reaves' time at MBACD didn't end without controversy, it said, but "such is the way of visionaries and iconoclasts."

"In his own way, Eric was a disruptor but he was a happy disruptor, and he was our disruptor," it said. 

Additional details about the cause of death were not provided in Prince's statement. 

