Executive director out at Porter County Education Services
Executive director out at Porter County Education Services

Officials with Hebron schools notified parents Sunday that two staff members may have been exposed to the coronavirus and will be self-quarantining until it is safe for them to return to work, Metropolitan School District of Boone Township Superintendent Jeff Brooks confirmed.

VALPARAISO — The day after a lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Porter County Education Services said its executive director no longer works there. 

ACLU sues Porter County Education Services after aide fired for 'occult' conversation with student

On Friday morning, The Times called PCES asking to speak with Liz Prieboy, executive director of the special education division, but the person who answered the phone said Prieboy "no longer works for us."

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

No additional details were provided during the call. A voicemail was left for Sandy Bodnar, assistant director, but hasn't been returned yet. 

The reason and exact timing of Prieboy leaving is still unknown, but she is still listed on the PCES website. 

Porter County parent fights for equal access to public education for child with special needs

The Times will update this story if more information becomes available. 

