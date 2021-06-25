Executive director out at Porter County Education Services

Officials with Hebron schools notified parents Sunday that two staff members may have been exposed to the coronavirus and will be self-quarantining until it is safe for them to return to work, Metropolitan School District of Boone Township Superintendent Jeff Brooks confirmed.
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times
VALPARAISO — The day after a lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, Porter County Education Services said its executive director no longer works there.
On Friday morning, The Times called PCES asking to speak with Liz Prieboy, executive director of the special education division, but the person who answered the phone said Prieboy "no longer works for us."
Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.
No additional details were provided during the call. A voicemail was left for Sandy Bodnar, assistant director, but hasn't been returned yet.
The reason and exact timing of Prieboy leaving is still unknown, but she is still listed on the PCES website.
The Times will update this story if more information becomes available.
WATCH NOW: The Times Photos of the Week
WATCH NOW: Photos of the week
Griffith High School commencement
Heaven Sent Joy Zavala sports a comical message on her custom mortarboard Sunday during Griffith High School's commencement.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Griffith High School commencement
Family and friends of Griffith High School graduate Antwone Whiteside cheer him on Sunday as graduates enter the football field for commencement.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Griffith High School commencement
Griffith High School graduate Chloe Williams, left, meets Griffith Public Schools Superintendent Michele Riise after receiving her diploma Sunday at commencement.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Griffith High School commencement
Griffith High School graduate and valedictorian Bryan Bubala turns his tassel Sunday toward the end of commencement ceremonies.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Uran talks road projects, downtown Crown Point parking at monthly forum
Crown Point Mayor David Uran streams his Tuesday Talks event on Facebook Live at the old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Uran talks road projects, downtown Crown Point parking at monthly forum
Crown Point Mayor David Uran listens to a question from a Crown Point resident during his monthly forum Tuesday at the old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Rally for Jamal Williams
Patrice Patterson, the mother of Jamal Williams holds a balloon before a release in honor of Williams Wednesday outside Community Hospital in Munster. Williams was shot dead by hospital security in 2020 after assaulting a nurse and a security guard, authorities said.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Rally for Jamal Williams
Family of Jamal Williams, joined by organizers, rally along Calumet Avenue Wednesday in Munster across the street from Community Hospital.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Rally for Jamal Williams
Lorrell Kilpatrick, left, and Dwayne Patterson rally together as they and other organizers are escorted off Community Hospital's property Wednesday in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Cameron Baker gets an honorary badge
Joe Hamer from the Indiana FOP introduces his dog, Sheriff Bruno, to 5-year-old Cameron Baker.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cameron Baker gets an honorary badge
Tony Ramirez, left, and Jim Tomko from FOP Lodge 125, present 5-year-old Cameron Baker with a plaque and other honors Wednesday at the Merrillville American Legion post.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Cameron Baker gets an honorary badge
Five-year-old Cameron Baker poses for pictures Wednesday with Lake County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard member Anthony Martinez. Baker, who is recovering from Wilms' tumor, has a wish to become a police officer. Agencies from around Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana gave him honorary law enforcement designations at American Legion Post 430.
John J. Watkins, The Times
ribbon cutting/tour of remodeled pavillion, dunes state park
Two balconies/decks also occupy the north side of the newly renovated Dunes Pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park.
John Luke, The Times
ribbon cutting/tour of remodeled pavillion, dunes state park
The rooftop at the newly renovated Dunes Pavilion offers a bar and limited food menu at the Indiana Dunes State Park.
John Luke, The Times
ribbon cutting/tour of remodeled pavillion, dunes state park
After a lengthy remodeling, the Pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park has been completed.
John Luke, The Times
ribbon cutting/tour of remodeled pavillion, dunes state park
Guests check out the rooftop at the newly renovated Dunes Pavilion during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at Indiana Dunes State Park.
John Luke, The Times
School City of Hammond opened vault with artifacts from early 1900s
Rob Mangus displays a commemorative medal that was found in a vault at the Hammond High School site.
John J. Watkins, The Times
School City of Hammond opened vault with artifacts from early 1900s
Rob Mangus displays a silver platter that was found in a vault at the Hammond High School site.
John J. Watkins, The Times
School City of Hammond opened vault with artifacts from early 1900s
A pair of rings believed to be samples from 1939 was found in the vault at Hammond High School.
John J. Watkins, The Times
School City of Hammond opened vault with artifacts from early 1900s
Rob Mangus examines a class ring from 1939 that was found in a vault at the Hammond High School site. The ring is believed to be a sample used to sell class rings.
John J. Watkins, The Times
School City of Hammond opened vault with artifacts from early 1900s
Volunteer Rob Mangus and School City of Hammond public relations and marketing specialist Leanne Muñoz look through old newspapers, some dating back to the 19th century.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Indiana Ballet Theatre rehearsal
Indiana Ballet Theatre’s Sara Eichmeier performs during the dress rehearsal Friday at the Hoosier Theatre in Whiting as dancers rehearse for their "Kaliedoscope" show. Amanda Tuohy produced and directed, while Lindsey Lanham choreographed the dance "Opus Rey Tribute," which she created in honor of her sister, Molley Lanham, who was murdered in 2019.
John Luke, The Times
Indiana Ballet Theatre rehearsal,
Indiana Ballet Theatre dancers rehearse Friday for their big "Kaliedoscope" show at the Hoosier Theatre in Whiting, which will be presented Saturday.
John Luke, The Times
Indiana Ballet Theatre rehearsal,
Indiana Ballet Theatre dancers rehearse for their big Kaliedoscope show, which will be presented Saturday. Amanda Tuohy produced and directed, while Lindsey Lanham choreographed the dance "Opus Rey Tribute" which she created in honor of her sister Molley Lanham, who was murdered in 2019.
John Luke The Times
Indiana Ballet Theatre rehearsal,
Indiana Ballet Theatre dancers rehearse for their big Kaliedoscope show, which will be presented Saturday. Amanda Tuohy produced and directed, while Lindsey Lanham choreographed the dance "Opus Rey Tribute" which she created in honor of her sister Molley Lanham, who was murdered in 2019.
John Luke The Times
Hammond hosts its inaugural Juneteenth celebration
Cheryl Frith-Brown performs an interpretive dance at Hammond's inaugural Juneteenth celebration Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond hosts its inaugural Juneteenth celebration
Robert Alexander holds his 1 1/2-year-old grandson Jakai Street at Hammond's inaugural Juneteenth celebration Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond hosts its inaugural Juneteenth celebration
Cheryl Frith-Brown performs an interpretive dance at Hammond's inaugural Juneteenth celebration Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond hosts its inaugural Juneteenth celebration
Kelly Williams Jr. from Righteous Ribs prepares barbecue at Hammond's inaugural Juneteenth celebration Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Kawann Short races 10-year-old Braylin Lewis Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Dozens of children participate in the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp Saturday at EC Central.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Isaiah Jordan, 10, has a conversation with Kawann Short Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central
John J. Watkins, The Times
Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp
Kanye Woods, 13, tackles a pop-up dummy Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.
John J. Watkins, The Times
062021-nws-kyrin_01
Individuals at Kyrin Carter's celebration of life enjoy each other's company at Wicker Park in Highland on Saturday.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
062021-nws-kyrin_02
Eric Smith, of Hobart, grills food for guests during Kyrin Carter's celebration of life at Wicker Park on Saturday afternoon. Smith, who located Carter's body while kayaking in the Little Calumet River, was one of several dedicated volunteers who worked tirelessly to find the missing 12-year old boy last month.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
062021-nws-kyrin_05
Kyrin Carter's memorial on Saturday aimed to raise awareness for autism.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
062021-nws-kyrin_07
A banner honoring the life of Kyrin Carter hangs at a picnic area in Wicker Park on Saturday afternoon. Members of the community joined together to remember Carter, a missing 12-year old boy who died in the Little Calumet River last month.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!