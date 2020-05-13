Exhaustion, uncertainty mark coronavirus survivors' journeys

Persistent exhaustion is a common theme, but every survivor’s story is different, said Brandy Swayze, a coronavirus sufferer who created a Facebook survivors group after developing pneumonia. She was hospitalized in late March and early April. Her fatigue comes and goes. Insomnia is another concern.

“We’re just people who have more questions than anybody else about this thing because we’re going through it,” said Swayze, 43, of Cabin John, Maryland.

On top of her lung damage and fatigue, Antonelli has issues with her memory and a diminished sense of taste and smell -- a common early symptom that lingers for many, which doctors say stems from the virus attacking nerves.

Two-thirds of patients in a study in Italy had a loss of smell and taste. Some reports suggest these problems last only a few weeks, but it’s been almost two months for Antonelli. She said that when she asked a voice specialist when she would be able to smell again, his answer was “‘We know nothing. We just have to be patient. We have no solution.’”

Antonelli, 45, needs her stamina back to resume her offbeat career — singing opera a capella at outdoor monuments and historic sites, a profession she chose because she likes how natural environments shape her voice.