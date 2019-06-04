GARY — An exhibit by “These 2 Painters: James Jankowiak and Cole Piece”opens in the Gallery for Contemporary Art, located in the Savannah Center.
An artists reception and talk is planned for 2 to 6 p.m., June 15. The exhibit runs through Aug. 9
“These 2 Painters,” explores unconventional painting techniques such as geometric shape and pattern configurations, ritualistic layering of paint, and fine line work. For both artists, the use of color is explosive and a driving force behind the creation of optical illusions with color intensity and precision.
“This body of work represents a relationship between the artist and arts practices, particularly through painting, how they adapt and encounter reflections on the physical, psychological, and the environment,” said Lauren Pacheco, director of arts programming and engagement.
Inspired by ritual, music and divine symbols, Jankowiak uses painting as a means to document the reverberations of music and prayer. He makes emotive abstract paintings and installations that invite the viewer to project their own personal associations and connections to the physical and spiritual.
Pierce uses geometry and bold gradients of acrylic, informed by the Op Art movement of the late 20th century, to create a more unpredictable form of art than the errorless, measured precedent set by Op Art.
The IU Northwest Gallery for Contemporary Art is open to the public from noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The gallery is located in the Savannah Center neighboring the IU Northwest Book Store. For information about parking policies at IU Northwest, visit http://www.iun.edu/parking/visitors-and-guests/index.htm
For more information, contact Lauren Pacheco at 219-981-5627 or lpachec@iu.edu.