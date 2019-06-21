PORTAGE —The state's work on a new emergency radio system in Porter County is going slower than the city of Portage would like, but the state says its hands are tied.
In a statement released Thursday, Mayor John Cannon said emergency personnel are using old equipment while they wait for new towers to go online that can connect to other counties in the Integrated Public Safety Commission's network.
“As Mayor of Portage, I value the safety for our first responders above all. It is vital that the Indiana Integrated Public Safety Commission gets this done. This is unacceptable and falls at the feet of the Indiana IPSC,” Cannon said. "I know and trust Police Chief Troy Williams and Fire Chief Tim Sosby have been voicing their concerns and asking questions, but the time to fix this is now."
IPSC is taking full responsibility for the delays and wants the system online as soon as possible, according to Executive Director Kelly Dignin.
“IPSC fully understands the frustration that Portage public safety personnel are experiencing,” she said. “This has been a very complex technology project involving three telecommunications companies, and we, too, have been frustrated with the delays and federal regulations.”
Dignin said new technology was tried in the towers which didn't work as well, forcing them to use the old conventional items. While most of it is working, there are still some bugs that she says are unacceptable for an emergency services system, thus causing the continued delays. Until they are operational, the towers will be her first priority.
“We’re talking multiple times a day with involved partners, and this project will remain our top priority until completion,” she said. “As the manager for the statewide public safety communications system, we are committed to aggressively challenging the old way of doing business, and are committed to getting this critical project completed.”
In 2016, the Porter County Commissioners voted to spend nearly $4.4 million to increase the number of radio towers in the county to five and move to a higher quality, 800 megahertz system that works with the IPSC network to comply with federal regulations. The agency assisted by helping the county find affordable equipment and promised to take up the maintenance costs. Work started in 2018.