Experts weigh in on economic impact of COVID-19 during IUN webinar

Community stakeholders and experts met via Zoom on Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus and the effects it has had on Northwest Indiana.

The webinar, hosted by Indiana University Northwest, focused on the economic impact of the coronavirus, the hospital and health care industry and the retail and small business community.

Though there is "incredible uncertainty" over the next year to year and a half, the economy should recover quickly, said Associate Professor of Economics at IUN Micah Pollak, one of seven speakers.

The economic crisis was self-inflicted — the United States chose to shut down its economy during the pandemic — rather than a reflection of a fundamental economic weakness, such as a flaw within the housing market, Pollak said.

"We won't recover overnight, but even places that have started to reopen, restaurants and things like that, have seen record numbers as people come back," he said. "The demand is still there. The desire for spending is still there, as long as this doesn't drag on longer and eventually become a more serious depression."

Pollak said he believes the economy won't be back to normal until 2021 at the earliest.