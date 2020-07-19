Face coverings to become new dress code in Region schools? NWI mask policies compared

Dr. Kristina Box, the state’s health commissioner, is advising that face coverings be worn whenever students move through a school, such as when using the restroom or lining up to go to lunch.

Masks can be removed when students are seated at their desks or are receiving exercise outdoors or in a physical education class where social distancing can be observed.

“If you take nothing away from what I say today, it is that face coverings are probably the best way, along with social distancing, for you to protect your students, your staff and our faculty,” Box said in a webinar to school leaders last month.

Lake County superintendents shared a letter Monday stating students and staff must be prepared to wear masks when social distancing is not possible, such as on school buses and in hallways.

Still, school leaders say there will be an element of education as students and their families adjust to new rules of mask etiquette.

Crown Point school board members encouraged families in a meeting last week to get their students comfortable with a mask before returning to school.