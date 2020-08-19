You are the owner of this article.
Facebook imposter posing as police department's page, police say
Facebook imposter posing as police department's page, police say

GARY — Don't trust everything you see on social media.

That's what Gary police have urged the public to do, ever since officials were notified of a user posing as the police department.

The imposter, which uses the misnomer "Gary Police Departmnt" — yes, 'department' is misspelled — has spread inappropriate comments across Facebook, the agency said on its official page.

Screenshots show the false clone uses the same profile picture and timeline photo as the police department's official page.

However, there's on clear distinction between the two: the imposter is a user profile, and the official one is a page.

A profile can be easily distinguished from a page if you see the option to add the user as a friend and notice personal information such as hometown, relationship status and friends list.

Police urged residents to be wary of the duplicate profile, if spotted.

"Please know that we use the utmost professionalism with our social media presence and we’d never engage in inappropriate conversation," the police department said on its official Facebook page.

The profile had been reported as fake as of Tuesday, police said.

