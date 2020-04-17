You are the owner of this article.
FAFSA deadline extended, students encouraged to apply ASAP for remaining college scholarship funds
Times Staff

Students will have more time to file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, this spring, but should act fast.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is extending its April 15 deadline for the 2020-21 FAFSA after fewer students applied this year amid this spring's novel coronavirus pandemic.

The commission will extend its filing deadline only as long as remaining funding is available, according to a commission news release.

"We know there are unusual pressures on students and families right now," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in the release. "For years, Indiana has focused on making college more affordable for Hoosiers and we have been successful in that pursuit. Extending the FAFSA deadline during these extenuating circumstances is one more way we are committed to helping Hoosiers continue to prepare for their futures."

Students are encouraged to file at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible as the funding, which can support student scholarships, work-study compensation and more, will only be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The extension will apply to students seeking the state's 21st Century Scholarship and the Frank O'Bannon Grant, according to the commission. There is no deadline for students applying for Indiana's Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant.

Applications this year are down about 2.5% from last year, according to the commission. As of April 13, more than 215,000 FAFSAs have been filed by Hoosier students in the 2020-21 application year.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education put on two virtual #FAFSAFrenzy events this spring in place of its typical in-person events to help answer students' filing questions while practicing social distancing. The commission also mailed out paper FAFSA forms to high school seniors enrolled in the state's 21st Century Scholars program.

These efforts showed a 4% increase in FAFSA completion leading up to the April 15 deadline, according to the commission.

Resources are still available to answer FAFSA questions for those who have yet to complete their forms. Students can call the INvestED at 317-715-9007 with questions.

