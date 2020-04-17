FAFSA deadline extended, students encouraged to apply ASAP for remaining college scholarship funds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Students will have more time to file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, this spring, but should act fast.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is extending its April 15 deadline for the 2020-21 FAFSA after fewer students applied this year amid this spring's novel coronavirus pandemic.

The commission will extend its filing deadline only as long as remaining funding is available, according to a commission news release.

"We know there are unusual pressures on students and families right now," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in the release. "For years, Indiana has focused on making college more affordable for Hoosiers and we have been successful in that pursuit. Extending the FAFSA deadline during these extenuating circumstances is one more way we are committed to helping Hoosiers continue to prepare for their futures."

Students are encouraged to file at FAFSA.gov as soon as possible as the funding, which can support student scholarships, work-study compensation and more, will only be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.