Fair Oaks Farms cow meet the public at LaPorte market

Most recently, the classroom was at the YMCA day care facility in Valparaiso and the public library at Francesville before coming to LaPorte.

Rich Knebel, a former dairy farmer at Winamac in charge of the mobile classroom, said the mission is shedding light on everything happening from the pasture to twisting the cap off a cold quart or gallon milk container.

He said it’s important for children to know food doesn’t show up by magic and the public wants to know more about what they consume.

People are most surprised by the amount of work it takes and the systems in place for reaching store shelves, Knebel said.

“It’s very involved. All agriculture. It’s not easy anymore,” he said.

Cows having four stomachs is one of the fun facts he enjoys sharing.

Dave Foreman said he hopes his three children after passing through the mobile classroom will think twice now about leaving some of the milk they pour in their glasses and cereal bowls.

“It’s a little bit more than just milking a cow,” he said.

