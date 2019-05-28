The Faith Community of Northwest Indiana comes together in prayer Sunday at four houses of worship in the Region.
Church spokesmen said it's an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to peace, unity, and the holiness of the sacred community.
"In recent months, we have sadly witnessed acts of violence against synagogues, mosques and churches," said the Rev. Michael Pennanen of First Presbyterian Church of Hammond. "This is a time for faithful people of good will to show our support for each other - not to mention the rejection of religious intolerance."
The pickup point is at 4:15 p.m. at the Illiana Islamic Association, 9608 Spring St., Highland.
The first stop is Temple Beth-El, 10001 Columbia Ave., Munster.
St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, is the second stop.
Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Ave., Munster, follows.
The final drop-off, at about 7 p.m., is back at the Illiana Islamic Association. The group will tour the mosque and join the congregation for Iftar, the breaking of the fast at the end of Ramadan.
Those planning to attend should contact their home church, synagogue or mosque to assist with planning.