Fake news is more than a political catch phrase, according to two Region psychologists who say it’s affecting people in ways they may not realize.
“With groupthink, you feel comforted that other people think like you do. That makes it easy to believe fake news,” says Julia Kocal, a psychologist at LaPorte Physician Network in Knox.
Tim McManus, a psychologist with UChicago Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, adds that “we want to be with those who think like us, but groupthink is not an efficient way to process information, because groupthink is an all-or-nothing process.”
The fallout from that process is negative, Kocal says: “False perceptions have polarized our society, giving many a sense of 'we’re right' and 'they’re wrong.' ”
McManus says reactions to the daily input of fact-versus-fake news include:
- Getting tired of the conflict and turning it off.
- Wanting to get rid of the noise as quickly as possible, making rash decisions on how to resolve the disagreement.
- Feeling unsure of what to think and choosing based on what you’d like to see.
- Becoming paralyzed with indecision because everything seems black or white with no gray.
McManus and Kocal agree that this process can take a toll on mental health. “Fake news can lead to symptoms of post-traumatic stress syndrome, anxiety and violence," Kocal says. "People are actually coming to therapy because they’re anxious, stressed and feeling alone because of fake news."
“If the resulting stress is day after day, the reaction is fight or flight — from complete withdrawal to violence, and we’re seeing that almost every day,” McManus says.
What’s the point of fake news anyway? “Part of fake news is to manipulate people," McManus says. "Fake news outlets tap into a group that is fearful, and they are capitalizing on those fears. ... If we’re fearful, we’ll make decisions based on that fear, whether the threat is perceived or real."
There are ways to avoid falling into the fake-news trap. “Be aware that if we choose something because of an immediate emotional reaction, step back and ask, ‘Can I trust this source?’ " Kocal says. "We need to look at our news feeds carefully." McManus advises finding the origin of the information: “People have an obligation to let others know when it’s fake news.”
A study by Team LEWIS, a global marketing agency, showed that 42 percent of millennials validate the accuracy of a news story. That drops to 25 percent for baby boomers and 19 percent for Gen Xers.
Bridging the gap
“Instead of reacting or blindly following, we have to think, question, and listen,” McManus says.
Kocal says empathy can help bridge the gap between opposite opinions, citing a movement called Better Angels that, for example, puts together an alt-right person and a liberal person to understand each other’s perspectives.
“You don’t have agree on everything, but when you dismiss the opposite view as worthless, you’ve lost the opportunity to resolve a conflict,” McManus says.
He says a small percentage of people will believe fake news and conspiracy theories no matter what. But when dealing with a Holocaust denier, for example, offering data and facts will just cause that person to redouble the argument, Kocal says. She advises asking what is motivating the denial: “You might discover that the killing of children in concentration camps is just too horrible to believe, and so the false belief could be motivated in empathy.”