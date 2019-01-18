When Kathy Kasarda looks out her window, she sees green: so many shades of green. The trees,…

Don't be faked out

Julia Kocal, a psychologist with LaPorte Physician Network in Knox, offers a checklist for dealing with fake news:

• When fact checking, look at the URL of the website: If it’s a .com.co instead of .com or .org, that’s a bootleg version of traditional news.

• If the news is something upsetting, determine whether that was the purpose of it.

• Stop name-calling. Connect with kindness.

• Don’t say, “You’re wrong, these are the facts.” Instead ask: “Why do you believe what you do?” Then you can find attitudes and fears in common.

• Be aware that when you hate something or someone, you’re susceptible to spreading things that aren’t true about that person, even absurd claims.