Fall and Halloween events planned around the Region

Cedar Lake

Crown Point

Dyer

Halloween Parade: Beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Pheasant Hills Park, Hart Street at Park Manor Drive. Registration for the town's 20th annual Halloween parade is from 1-1:45 p.m. The parade starts 2 p.m., with participants taking the bike path to Hart Street, down Mary Street and back to the park. The first 200 children will receive a treat bag. The parade is open to all ages, and everyone is invited to dress up in their best costume. A raffle will be held at the end of the parade and prizes will be given for best costume; youngest in costume; oldest in costume; best traditional costume; best dressed pet and more. For more information, call 219-865-2505.