Fall and Halloween events planned around the Region

As fall begins to settle in the Region, various municipalities are announcing autumnal events for all ages.
Here's what communities across Northwest Indiana are doing to celebrate fall and Halloween this year:
Cedar Lake
Trunk-or-Treat Remix: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Cedar Lake Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave.
Crown Point
Oktober Fest: 3-10 p.m. Oct. 3 at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St. There will be food vendors, beer and beverages and a cornhole tournament. Live music will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Dyer
Halloween Parade: Beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Pheasant Hills Park, Hart Street at Park Manor Drive. Registration for the town's 20th annual Halloween parade is from 1-1:45 p.m. The parade starts 2 p.m., with participants taking the bike path to Hart Street, down Mary Street and back to the park. The first 200 children will receive a treat bag. The parade is open to all ages, and everyone is invited to dress up in their best costume. A raffle will be held at the end of the parade and prizes will be given for best costume; youngest in costume; oldest in costume; best traditional costume; best dressed pet and more. For more information, call 219-865-2505.
East Chicago
Trunk-or-Treat: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Carrie Gosch parking lot, 4001 Indianapolis Blvd.
Hammond
Halloween Canvas and Mimosas: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 at Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave. Participants 21 years and older will learn how to paint a Halloween scene while sipping on mimosas. Registration is $45 and includes painting supplies, instruction and two mimosas. The event doesn't have an open bar. For more information, call the Hammond Parks & Recreation Department at 219-853-6378.
Drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Hammond Sportsplex parking lot, 6630 Indianapolis Blvd. For more information, call 219-853-7708.
Hobart
"Hollows of 33rd": From 7-10 p.m. through Oct. 31, Mark Peters will host a drive-thru home haunt featuring static haunts and a light show timed to music at 3635 E. 33rd Ave., Hobart. Passers-by can tune into the music on 92.7 FM.
Decorated golf cart parade: 2-4 p.m. Oct. 31, parade route to be determined. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, scariest and best overall. Participants must pay $10 per golf cart and fill out a registration form at in-hobart2.civicplus.com/513/Halloween-in-Hobart. Parade registration is due by Oct. 23. For more information, call 219-942-4511.
Lake Station
Halloween in the Park: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Riverview Park, 2701 Ripley St. The event will include more than 20 candy stations, hayrides, music, an outdoor movie, bonfire and refreshments. Tickets are $5 per child and can be purchased in advance at the Park Department’s office at Riverview. For more information, call 219-962-7508.
Munster
Trunk-or-Treat: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3, Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road. Participants can drive through the event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or can walk through the event from 12:30-2 p.m. A costume contest also will be held at 2 p.m. at the main entrance of Town Hall. Prize categories include 10 and younger, teens 11-18, adult, coronavirus, family and unique costumes, as well as best vendor vehicle. For more information, call 219-836-7275.
A Walk in the Woods: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 22 (rain date Oct. 23), Bieker Woods Trail. Residents can walk through the woods and see pumpkins carved by local residents, businesses and groups. Entry fee is $1 per person. For more information on the event, or to sign up to carve a pumpkin, call 219-836-7275.
Notice that your event is missing? Email Times reporter Mary Freda at mary.freda@nwi.com.
