Fallen Heroes Memorial for police officers, firefighters, EMS workers dedicated in Highland

HIGHLAND — They go to work every day, putting on a uniform to serve and protect their communities. Sometimes they don’t make it home.

North Township showed its appreciation to police, fire and emergency medical personnel who died in the line of duty with the dedication Saturday of the Fallen Heroes Memorial at Wicker Memorial Park.

Diane Markley, of Highland, knows how it feels when your loved one does not return home. Her husband, Highland Police Officer Robert J. Markley, was killed March 10, 1978 when he was struck by a drunk driver while directing traffic near Indianapolis Boulevard.

“I am so honored that they would do something like this, especially after all these years,” Diane Markley said. “The town has a ceremony every year for its fallen officers and I always attend, but honoring everybody is icing on the cake.”

Markley said it was “scary” being a policeman’s wife. “In today’s world, I would be petrified,” she added. “Back then, we had this little town of Highland. (A policeman’s death) was something you just didn’t worry about. I feel for the police today. That respect is gone.”

Robert Markley and fellow Highland Officer Donald R. Sheppard, who died on Nov. 12, 1971, have their names inscribed on the memorial.