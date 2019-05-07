LAKE STATION — There's no doubt there will be changes on the City Council in 2020, but it appears there will be some familiar faces back in City Hall.
There were three contested City Council races in Tuesday's Democratic primary.
Dewey Lemley and Jason Pedroza were the apparent victors for two at-large council seats.
They faced Daniel Alcorn and Crystal Cortez Briseno in the race.
Prior to Tuesday's election, Lemley joked that he's “done just about everything else for this city.” He's referring to his experience as the city's mayor, parks superintendent and public services superintendent.
Seeking a seat on the City Council wasn't about adding another title to his resume.
Lemley said he's serious about working to bring change to the community.
Lemley said ordinances are among the many issues that need to be addressed, and he wants to work to revamp outdated measures in the city code.
Lake Station's finances also have been a major problem. If Indiana American Water's proposed acquisition of the city's water system is allowed to advance, it would provide much needed help in that area, Lemley said.
Pedroza said he was “pleasantly surprised” after seeing the results Tuesday night.
He said he's excited to be one of the Democratic nominations for an at-large seat on the council.
In addition to thanking his supporters, Pedroza also recognized his opponents in the race. He said they all ran clean campaigns and “kept to the issues.”
“They worked hard,” Pedroza said.
No Republicans ran to be an at-large representative on the council.
Councilman Neil Anderson apparently defeated incumbent Carlos Luna for the 1st District council seat.
Anderson, who currently serves as an at-large member on the council, decided to seek the 1st District council seat instead of pursuing another term as an at-large representative.
Anderson said he's a lifelong resident of the 1st District.
He said he's excited for the opportunity to represent the district and bring positive change to Lake Station.
The winner in the 1st District race will face Republican Randall Alexander Jr. in the general election.
Lisa Krebs appeared to win the Democratic nomination for the 2nd District City Council race.
She faced Josie Collins, a former council member, and Steve Bellamy, a past employee of Lake Station's building department.
Krebs couldn't be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night.
Democratic Incumbents Fred Williams, Ericka Castillo and Rick Long were unopposed in the 3rd, 4th and 5th districts respectively.
Williams will face Republican Kathy Caldwell in the general election.