2 families displaced, 1 person hospitalized in duplex fire
Fire image
File, The Times

SCHERERVILLE — Two families were displaced and a woman was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a duplex Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the duplex fire around 11:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Julie Drive in Schererville, said Battalion Chief Adam Niemiec.

The duplex was right behind the fire station, so firefighters arrived in one minute, Niemiec said. At first they only saw smoke coming from the duplex, but they discovered the flames were inside the walls.

Firefighters had to break through the walls to extinguish the flames, which had spread from the northern walls up to part of the roof.

After 2.5 hours, the fire was extinguished with Lake Hills and Griffith assisting. Superior Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The residents were outside of the home before first responders arrived. One woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Niemiec said.

Due to damage to the structure and safety concerns, both families living in the duplex have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

