Families say farewell to summer at Deep River Waterpark

"That's about average," Nawracaj said.

The best season at the waterpark was in 2012 when attendance reached 200,000.

"It was just a string of really nice days that summer," Nawracaj said.

Kristy Guffey, of South Bend, came to the waterpark on Saturday with brother, Robert Guffey, and sister-in-law, Scherrese Guffey, and their combined seven children including birthday boy, Cohen Wysong, 13.

The group has been coming to the waterpark at the end of the season every year for the last three years.

This was their first visit this season.

"It's been a busy summer. It was a good time for all of us to come here today," Kristy Guffey said.

Although the weather was on the cool and cloudy side, that didn't deter the group which came prepared with coverups and extra towels.

"Every year we've come it's stormed and the waterpark has had to close down for awhile," Scherrese Guffey said.

The cooler and cloudy weather on Saturday didn't deter Chicago resident Marco Colon, who came to the waterpark before his daughter's Victoria's evening wedding at Fiesta Palace Banquet Hall in Merrillville.