Families say farewell to summer at Deep River Waterpark

MERRILLVILLE — Deep River Waterpark was the perfect place for Karina Luciano and her family to say goodbye to summer.
"It's time to enjoy the little bit of summer we have left," Luciano said.
Luciano, her husband, Abimael, and children Jovani, 11; Sophia, 4; and Lorenzo, 2 months, came Saturday to enjoy one of the last days at the waterpark.
She sat at a table cuddling baby Lorenzo while her husband and two older kids splashed and got soaked at the nearby Mayor Byrdovich's Courthouse.
It was the Hammond family's first summer outing of the year after a previous year filled with e-learning, social distancing and quarantining of some family members who had tested positive for COVID-19.
"We've been inside for a long time. We literally just started going out this summer," Karina Luciano said.
Deep River Waterpark closes for the season at 5 p.m. on Monday, general manager Chris Nawracaj said.
"It's been a good year," Nawracaj said.
Nawracaj said the waterpark is always dependent on weather and this summer there were a number of hot, humid days which helped attendance.
The estimated attendance this summer was approximately 150,000, Nawracaj said.
"That's about average," Nawracaj said.
The best season at the waterpark was in 2012 when attendance reached 200,000.
"It was just a string of really nice days that summer," Nawracaj said.
Kristy Guffey, of South Bend, came to the waterpark on Saturday with brother, Robert Guffey, and sister-in-law, Scherrese Guffey, and their combined seven children including birthday boy, Cohen Wysong, 13.
The group has been coming to the waterpark at the end of the season every year for the last three years.
This was their first visit this season.
"It's been a busy summer. It was a good time for all of us to come here today," Kristy Guffey said.
Although the weather was on the cool and cloudy side, that didn't deter the group which came prepared with coverups and extra towels.
"Every year we've come it's stormed and the waterpark has had to close down for awhile," Scherrese Guffey said.
The cooler and cloudy weather on Saturday didn't deter Chicago resident Marco Colon, who came to the waterpark before his daughter's Victoria's evening wedding at Fiesta Palace Banquet Hall in Merrillville.
The Colon family stayed overnight at a nearby Merrillville motel and decided to spend their morning and early afternoon at the waterpark.
"We're chilling until the wedding," Marco Colon said.
Colon, his wife, Berniece Colon, and his mother, Susan Colon, sat under an umbrella table and came well-prepared with a cooler filled with sandwiches and extra towels.
"We needed this. ... We're good even if it starts raining," Susan Colon said.
Marco Colon said his two younger children, Madelin Colon, 15 and Joshua Colon, 17, were off enjoying themselves on the various waterpark rides.
"This is perfect for the kids," Marco Colon said.
Saturday at the waterpark proved to be a perfect last day of the season bonding event for mother, Sherry Smith and daughter, Alicia Smith, who floated on separate tubes down the Action River.
Sherry Smith, who lives in Hobart and near the waterpark, said the venue is the perfect place for mom and daughter relaxation.
"Today is our last day coming here," Sherry Smith said.
Deep River Waterpark remains open Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit deepriverwaterpark.com for park information and to purchase tickets.
