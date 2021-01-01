Families take to the ice at Deep River Waterpark to skate on New Year's Eve

MERRILLVILLE — Ice skating in their home state of Wisconsin was second nature while growing up for moms Nicole Carlisle and Jennifer Keyt.
That childhood love of the outdoor activities in the winter led to the two Hobart women deciding to bring their children to the Deep River Waterpark ice skating plaza on New Year's Eve.
"It's a tradition for us," Keyt said. "Not always on New Year's Eve, but always around Christmas. This was our first chance to get out here. We grew up ice skating typically on lakes."
Both women agreed that 2020 has been a tough year. But it wasn't all bad since it led them to enjoy more of the outdoors and activities with their families.
"It slowed us down a bit which is nice," Carlisle said. "We had more time to reconnect with nature."
Keyt, who grew up in the Manitowoc, Wisconsin area, brought along her sons, Jackson, 11, and Cameron, 9.
Carlisle, who grew up near Oshkosh, Wisconsin, said she remembers a childhood filled with ice skating on water-filled baseball fields, ice fishing and skiing.
Carlisle brought with her son Devin, 9, and friend Ezekiel Taisipic, 12.
"This was my second time ice skating and I've only ice skated here," Taisipic said.
Ruby and Tim Leonhardt, of Lowell, came to the ice rink with their four grandchildren as a special New Year's Eve family get-together.
"We've been doing this the last five years," Tim Leonhardt said.
In past years, the grandparents and grandchildren would go to the later ice skating session and toast the new year with sparkling grape juice.
This year the family came during the afternoon session with other activities planned by the teens and preteens with their friends for later in the day.
"When the grandkids were little we'd come at night. This is our come to place on New Year's Eve," Tim Leonhardt said.
Grandkids include Natalie Slathar, 12, and Lincoln Slathar, 10, of Cedar Lake and Rylee Slathar, 13, and Haydon Slathar, 9, of Merrillville.
Heidi and Mark Schellinger live in New Carlisle but came to skate back in the area they grew up in.
"We needed to get out of the house so we came out for the day," Heidi Schellinger said.
The couple came with their four children including Colton, 8; Boyd, 7; Titus, 5; and Ripley, 3.
Ice skating at Deep River Waterpark was just one of several activities available to families on New Year's Eve.
Other activities included the Festival of Holiday Lights at Washington Park in Michigan City, the town of Highland fireworks display, the Pierogi Drop in Whiting and the Winter Lights Drive-Through at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Valparaiso.
Deep River Waterpark will continue to offer ice skating at the plaza through Jan. 31.
Hours are noon to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. during the holiday season.
Admission for the 14,500-square-foot ice plaza must be purchased in advance.
The sessions, including New Year's Eve, sold out fast, said Nicole Drexler, water safety manager at Deep River Waterpark.
Drexler said only 50 people are allowed per session and masks must be worn on and off the ice.
A snack area and restrooms are available.
For more information, and to purchase tickets call 219-947-7850 or go to the lakecountyparks.com web site.