Families take to the ice at Deep River Waterpark to skate on New Year's Eve

Ruby and Tim Leonhardt, of Lowell, came to the ice rink with their four grandchildren as a special New Year's Eve family get-together.

"We've been doing this the last five years," Tim Leonhardt said.

In past years, the grandparents and grandchildren would go to the later ice skating session and toast the new year with sparkling grape juice.

This year the family came during the afternoon session with other activities planned by the teens and preteens with their friends for later in the day.

"When the grandkids were little we'd come at night. This is our come to place on New Year's Eve," Tim Leonhardt said.

Grandkids include Natalie Slathar, 12, and Lincoln Slathar, 10, of Cedar Lake and Rylee Slathar, 13, and Haydon Slathar, 9, of Merrillville.

Heidi and Mark Schellinger live in New Carlisle but came to skate back in the area they grew up in.

"We needed to get out of the house so we came out for the day," Heidi Schellinger said.

The couple came with their four children including Colton, 8; Boyd, 7; Titus, 5; and Ripley, 3.