Family displaced after escaping Merrillville house fire; responders rescue 2 dogs

MERRILLVILLE — A family of five and their two dogs were displaced after their home caught fire early Monday.

Firefighters responded about 4 a.m. to the 6500 block of Glen Irene Lane, where they found heavy smoke and flames at the two-story home, Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said.

The family escaped the fire by the time responders arrived, but the dogs still were inside. Firefighters rescued them both from the basement, Yerga said.

Firefighters quelled the flames within about 15 minutes and extensively searched the scene for anything that could have rekindled the fire, Yerga said.

The home's first floor was heavily damaged.

It appeared the fire may have started with a candle in one of the bedrooms that was left unattended, Yerga said. Officials continue to investigate its cause.

Fire departments from Crown Point, Hobart, Griffith and Lake Ridge assisted at the scene, Yerga said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family recover. It seeks to raise $25,000.

Organizer and neighbor Michael Shannon wrote that the family escaped with nothing but the clothes on their backs.