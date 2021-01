Family Dollar robbery suspect handed employees a note saying he had a gun, police say

HAMMOND — A man made off with cash stolen from a Family Dollar Thursday after handing employees a note stating he was armed with a gun, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect appeared to be attempting a purchase when he handed an employee the note, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Police responded about 7:05 p.m. to the store, at 3704 S. Sheffield Ave., where they learned the man had taken off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled.

No one was injured as a result of the robbery, Kellogg said.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white male, about 25-30 years old, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He was apparently wearing a gray hoodie and a black facemask, Kellogg said.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Hammond Police Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988.

