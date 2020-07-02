Family fears for safety of missing son; asks public for help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL — The family of an 18-year-old missing since Wednesday fears for his safety, asking the community for help to find him.

Trenton Schroeder, of Lowell, was last known to be in the Highland/Hammond area on Wednesday afternoon, his mother, Denah Dietz, said.

Schroeder is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a short goatee. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black Nike hat, shorts and combat boots.

“If anyone sees him, let him know his family is looking for him and wants him home,” Dietz said. “I don’t know if he’s afraid to come home because he thinks he will be in trouble, or if we are mad at him, but everyone just wants him safe and to come home. The whole family is concerned for his safety.”

Schroeder was reported missing to the Lowell Police Department on Wednesday, according to the Indiana State Police Missing Person Bulletin.

The 18-year-old had suffered a traumatic brain injury and is currently without his medication for mental illness. Due to his injury, Schroeder has the mentality of a 12-year-old, his family said. Dietz said her son currently doesn’t have a phone or wallet with him.