Family, friends come together to remember suicide victim, raise awareness

CHESTERTON — Dawn Gould said one of the best things about her late great nephew, Zachary Hamilton, was his wonderful smile.
Gould traveled from Cincinnati to be part of Sunday's Out of the Darkness Community Walk at Chesterton Park honoring Zachary, 19, who died by suicide on May 19.,
"That's why it's so hard to comprehend because he was so happy," Gould said.
Gould said she and other family members, some traveling from as far away as Florida, came Sunday as a way to show their support for her nephew, Scott Hamilton and niece, Kimberly Hamilton, parents of Zachary.
"This is another step of healing for the family. It hasn't been easy, for suicide is such a terrible thing," Gould said.
The large walk that normally took place at Coffee Creek in Chesterton during National Suicide Prevention Month was switched to a largely virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The walk team, called The Zach Pack, was organized by Kimberly and Scott Hamilton.
Participants of all ages, all donning T-shirts with Zach's photo, gathered and then walked after hearing short speeches from Kimberly and Scott Hamilton.
Both thanked the dozens of participants, family and friends, who showed up to walk as well as the business community, which donated items for baskets to be auctioned off.
"We've been very blessed," Kimberly Hamilton said.
Las Mamacitas, a local Mexican eatery, provided tacos to the walkers and gave 10 percent of its proceeds to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
The Hamiltons said they had raised $15,000 for the foundation, which uses the funds for education and awareness.
"The goal of the foundation is to decrease the number of suicides by 20 percent by 2025," Kimberly Hamilton said.
Kimberly Hamilton said she and her husband were looking for a way to do something on behalf of their late son.
It was Kimberly's sister who found the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Facebook.
"I felt connected," Kimberly Hamilton said.
Scott Hamilton said there is a stigma about discussion of suicide that needs to be removed.
"Zach was a seemingly normal person but was holding something inside," Scott Hamilton said.
Kimberly Hamilton agreed that the family, including their two older children, Katie, 26 and Jas, 23, was a close-knit group that did everything together.
"(The loss of a child) is the worst thing that can happen to parents. You are not supposed to bury your child," Kimberly Hamilton said.
Because of the pandemic, this year has seen an increase in depression and anxiety, Kimberly Hamilton said.
"We figured this was not the year to skip the walk," Kimberly Hamilton said.
