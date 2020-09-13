Family, friends come together to remember suicide victim, raise awareness

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Dawn Gould said one of the best things about her late great nephew, Zachary Hamilton, was his wonderful smile.

Gould traveled from Cincinnati to be part of the recent Out of the Darkness Community Walk at Chesterton Park honoring Zachary, 19, who died by suicide on May 19.,

"That's why it's so hard to comprehend because he was so happy," Gould said.

Gould said she and other family members, some traveling from as far away as Florida, came as a way to show their support for her nephew, Scott Hamilton and niece, Kimberly Hamilton, parents of Zachary.

"This is another step of healing for the family. It hasn't been easy, for suicide is such a terrible thing," Gould said.

The large walk that normally took place at Coffee Creek in Chesterton during National Suicide Prevention Month was switched to a largely virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The walk team, called The Zach Pack, was organized by Kimberly and Scott Hamilton.

Participants of all ages, all donning T-shirts with Zach's photo, gathered and then walked after hearing short speeches from Kimberly and Scott Hamilton.