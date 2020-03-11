Family, friends gather to honor memory of late Crown Point teen

CROWN POINT — On Wednesday night, family and friends gathered in front of Clayton Gaudry's home to remember the teen on what would have been his 18th birthday.

Each person lit a sky lantern and one by one the lights filled the sky, slowly ascending out of view into the night as the crowd watched. The teen’s sister, Lauryn Gaudry, sang a song along with a recording of her and Clayton Gaudry singing “Lost on You,” by Lewis Capaldi.

“We definitely have been struggling here but I have really strong faith,” Jessica Gaudry, Clayton’s mother, said. “The church has been my backbone and it’s helped me be a backbone for the family. We are just desperately trying to move forward and make something come out of this.”

Looking around at all of the people who came to the vigil, she said she wasn’t surprised at the large turnout.

“Clay was so loved, people came from hours away and down the street,” she said.

Jessica Gaudry said normally her son would spend his birthday dirt biking and spending time with his friends.

Longtime friend Logan Jones celebrated with Clayton Gaudry for his 16th and 17th birthdays.