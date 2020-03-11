Family, friends gather to honor memory of late Crown Point teen

CROWN POINT — On Wednesday night, family and friends gathered in front of Clayton Gaudry's home to remember the teen on what would have been his 18th birthday.
Each person lit a sky lantern and one by one the lights filled the sky, slowly ascending out of view into the night as the crowd watched. The teen’s sister, Lauryn Gaudry, sang a song along with a recording of her and Clayton Gaudry singing “Lost on You,” by Lewis Capaldi.
“We definitely have been struggling here but I have really strong faith,” Jessica Gaudry, Clayton’s mother, said. “The church has been my backbone and it’s helped me be a backbone for the family. We are just desperately trying to move forward and make something come out of this.”
Looking around at all of the people who came to the vigil, she said she wasn’t surprised at the large turnout.
“Clay was so loved, people came from hours away and down the street,” she said.
Jessica Gaudry said normally her son would spend his birthday dirt biking and spending time with his friends.
Longtime friend Logan Jones celebrated with Clayton Gaudry for his 16th and 17th birthdays.
“The best part was on his 16th birthday we went to Hooters and they called him out in the middle of the restaurant and he did the chicken dance,” Jones said.
Going back even further, his great grandmother Mary Rocha, recalled Clayton's sixth birthday with his cousins at one of his favorite parks.
“They were playing in puddles and were just loaded with mud,” she said. “I’ve still got pictures with the boys full of mud.”
This year his friends and family gathered around a birthday cookie cake, one of the teen’s favorite treats, and sang him “Happy Birthday” in his home surrounded by photos of memories past.
The Crown Point High School student would be preparing to walk across the graduation stage in a couple of months and later to attend Indiana University Bloomington, his parents said.
Clayton Gaudry was rear-ended by a truck while on a motorcycle on U.S. 231 while he was slowing down to turn into the driveway of his home on the night of May 7, 2019, police said.
He died four days later at a hospital in Chicago surrounded by family and friends.
In the wake of his death, his family has been active in the community to honor his memory, launching a scholarship in his name and collecting donations for local families in need.
The Clayton Gaudry Memorial Scholarship will award college funds to a Crown Point High School senior who will be attending Indiana University.
In December, family and friends began collecting donations for Clayton’s Gift of Hope which helps local families, including supplying children’s gifts for the holidays.
The family’s first fundraiser event is scheduled for April 18 with food, drinks, raffles and a silent auction at the Halls of Justice in Crown Point. Proceeds will benefit the initiatives that were started in Clayton Gaudry’s honor.
Ongoing case
John P. Enright, 86, of Monee, was charged in May with a felony count of reckless homicide, two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, and infractions for speeding and driving too fast for conditions.
Enright’s attorney, Herbert Shaps, asked during a Feb. 21 court hearing to set the case for trial.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore scheduled a pretrial hearing for Sept. 25. Enright’s jury trial is scheduled to start Oct. 19.
Those interested in learning more about Clayton’s Gift of Hope or the scholarship award should contact claytonsgiftofhope@gmail.com.
Times Staff Writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.