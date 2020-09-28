Family hid in bathroom as man ripped window from frame, threatened to shoot, records allege

CROWN POINT — A couple and their 3-year-old daughter hid in a bathroom Sept. 18 after the woman's ex-boyfriend pulled a bedroom window from its frame, entered their Hammond apartment and threatened to shoot through a door, court records allege.
Teal L. Cross, 27, who has addresses in Hammond and Gary, was later found by Gary police slumped over the wheel of a white Audi he was seen driving before the alleged attack in Hammond, documents state.
Police found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the car, along with bags containing 8 grams of suspected cocaine and 18 grams of suspected heroin and fentanyl, Lake Criminal Court records say.
Cross was charged with eight felony counts, including burglary, possession of a narcotic drug, intimidation and carrying a handgun without a license.
He was in custody Friday on a federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm, which also was filed in connection with the alleged attack.
Cross previously has faced charges in connection with the double homicide of Manuel F. Alfaro, 52, and Heather Rayner, 39, in April 2018 inside Alfaro's home in the 300 block of Van Buren Avenue in New Chicago.
Lake County prosecutors dropped murder charges in the New Chicago case in July 2019, saying "the state intends to refile this matter at a later date." The case has not been refiled, records show.
In his latest case, Cross is accused of approaching his ex-girlfriend as she arrived at her Hammond apartment Sept. 17 with her 3-year-old daughter and her child's father.
Cross allegedly told the woman, who recently left Cross to go back to the child's father, he wasn't ready to end their relationship, federal court records state.
Cross had a gun, which he placed in his waistband as he spoke with the child's father, records state.
Cross left, but the couple later awoke to hear Cross yelling at their front door, according to documents.
They saw Cross walking back to a white Audi, but he returned and began attempting to force open their bedroom window, records allege.
The woman told police she saw Cross outside the window pointing a gun at her. The man told police he attempted to pull the window back into place after Cross damaged it, but ran back to the bathroom and laid in a bathtub with his child after seeing Cross at the window.
The couple heard pounding on the bathroom door, and Cross threatened to shoot if they didn't open it, records state.
The woman told police Cross must have heard she was on the phone with police, because he left just before officers arrived.
Gary officers later found Cross slumped over the wheel of a white Audi in the 1100 block of West 11th Avenue, records state.
Police found a gun and the suspected cocaine under his legs, records state. The suspect heroin was found in a gun case on the passenger seat.
During his arrest, Cross told officers, "That's a nice weapon you got from me. It would have went through y'all vest," federal court records allege.
Cross has multiple felony convictions, including two for possession of cocaine and one for fraud. In the fraud case, he was sentenced in August to one year on probation, records show.
