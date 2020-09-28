Family hid in bathroom as man ripped window from frame, threatened to shoot, records allege

In his latest case, Cross is accused of approaching his ex-girlfriend as she arrived at her Hammond apartment Sept. 17 with her 3-year-old daughter and her child's father.

Cross allegedly told the woman, who recently left Cross to go back to the child's father, he wasn't ready to end their relationship, federal court records state.

Cross had a gun, which he placed in his waistband as he spoke with the child's father, records state.

Cross left, but the couple later awoke to hear Cross yelling at their front door, according to documents.

They saw Cross walking back to a white Audi, but he returned and began attempting to force open their bedroom window, records allege.

The woman told police she saw Cross outside the window pointing a gun at her. The man told police he attempted to pull the window back into place after Cross damaged it, but ran back to the bathroom and laid in a bathtub with his child after seeing Cross at the window.

The couple heard pounding on the bathroom door, and Cross threatened to shoot if they didn't open it, records state.

The woman told police Cross must have heard she was on the phone with police, because he left just before officers arrived.