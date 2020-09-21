 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family hopes new enhanced-age image helps bring murder suspect to justice
urgent

Family hopes new enhanced-age image helps bring murder suspect to justice

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities released a new image Monday of a man wanted for more than a decade in the 1998 shooting death of a 20-year-old man in East Chicago's Marktown neighborhood.

Javier Oropesa, who is now 48 or 49 years old, was charged in Lake Criminal Court in February 2009 with murder in the homicide of Alex Martinez on Jan. 11, 1998, in the 400 bock of Grove Street.

The U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force issued a renewed call for tips about Oropesa's whereabouts, along with an enhanced-age image of him created with help from the FBI.

Authorities also have learned Oropesa has used the alias Guillermo Lanteros-Serna, said Nick Gonzalez, inspector for the Marshals task force.

Investigators obtained fingerprints from Oropesa's 1997 arrest in Lake County, and the Department of Homeland Security determined the fingerprints matched a 1990 arrest of a man using the name Guillermo Lanteros-Serna, Gonzalez said.

Martinez's sister, Nora Ferrer, said the family is hoping the new enhanced-age photo of Oropesa will help authorities finally bring him to justice.

Ferrer, who has worked for years to get charges filed and bring Oropesa to justice, said she hopes the photo is seen in high-traffic areas where Oropesa may have traveled.

"I know in my heart that it's still going to happen," Ferrer said of Oropesa's arrest.

Ferrer welcomed her first grandchild in May, a day before Martinez's birthday, she said. 

The baby boy has brought joy to the family, but "it's sad that he'll never know his uncle," she said. 

"We're still apart and still devastated," she said. "Still carrying the sadness after so long."

Ferrer said she's hoping the family will one day be able to tell her new grandson about his uncle, and the story will end with Oropesa being brought to justice.

Oropesa, aka Lanteros-Serna, is about 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs between 155 and 175 pounds, and has brown eyes, Gonzalez said. His hair is brown, possibly with gray.

He has ties to northern Indiana, southern California and Mexico, authorities said.

He was featured on "America's Most Wanted" in 2009 and "In Pursuit with John Walsh" in 2020.

Anyone with information should notify the agency at the nearest U.S. Marshals Communications Center by calling 877-WANTED-2. Tips also may be submitted online via the web or Marshals Service app.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Google Maps showing fire boundaries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts