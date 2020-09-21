Family hopes new enhanced-age image helps bring murder suspect to justice

"I know in my heart that it's still going to happen," Ferrer said of Oropesa's arrest.

Ferrer welcomed her first grandchild in May, a day before Martinez's birthday, she said.

The baby boy has brought joy to the family, but "it's sad that he'll never know his uncle," she said.

"We're still apart and still devastated," she said. "Still carrying the sadness after so long."

Ferrer said she's hoping the family will one day be able to tell her new grandson about his uncle, and the story will end with Oropesa being brought to justice.

Oropesa, aka Lanteros-Serna, is about 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs between 155 and 175 pounds, and has brown eyes, Gonzalez said. His hair is brown, possibly with gray.

He has ties to northern Indiana, southern California and Mexico, authorities said.

He was featured on "America's Most Wanted" in 2009 and "In Pursuit with John Walsh" in 2020.

Anyone with information should notify the agency at the nearest U.S. Marshals Communications Center by calling 877-WANTED-2. Tips also may be submitted online via the web or Marshals Service app.