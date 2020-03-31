Family member of M'ville student tests positive for coronavirus, district says

MERRILLVILLE — A family member of a Merrillville student has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, officials said.
Nicholas Brown, superintendent for the Merrillville School Corp., sent a letter to parents Tuesday about the coronavirus case. The family was tested for coronavirus 10 days ago and the identity of the family member or student was not given due to privacy laws, Brown said.
The superintendent reiterated the importance of social distancing and following the Indiana State Department of Health’s guidelines of reducing the spread of coronavirus.
“At this juncture, we should not be surprised when presumed positive or positive test results are identified within our community,” Brown said. “We assume this will continue to happen and this is a major reason why schools in Indiana are currently closed and why the governor issued a stay at home order one week ago.”
