Family of 4 rescued from Marquette Park beach, officials say

GARY — An Illinois family of four was rescued from the waters at Marquette Park Saturday after being swept away from the shore, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department responded about 12:15 p.m to the beach, where the family was found near buoys about 100 feet away from the shore, Lake County Sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

Responders then entered the water and pulled the four people back to shore, Jones said.

None of the family members were injured, but a Gary firefighter was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Jones said.

The firefighter was cleared and later released, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell commended all who responded to the scene Saturday on a job well done.

Gary Beach Patrol Officers and a lifeguard at the scene also responded, Jones said.

Jones noted that the beaches were red flagged, meaning swimming was prohibited due to unsafe conditions.