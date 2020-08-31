 Skip to main content
Family of 4 rescued from Marquette Park beach, officials say
breaking urgent

Family of 4 rescued from Marquette Park beach, officials say

Marquette Park stock

A Lake County police patrol boat near the shoreline at Marquette Park Beach in this stock photo.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

GARY — An Illinois family of four was rescued from the waters at Marquette Park Saturday after being swept away from the shore, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department responded about 12:15 p.m to the beach, where the family was found near buoys about 100 feet away from the shore, Lake County Sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

Responders then entered the water and pulled the four people back to shore, Jones said.

None of the family members were injured, but a Gary firefighter was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Jones said.

The firefighter was cleared and later released, Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

Teen dies days after Portage Lakefront water rescue, coroner says

O'Donnell commended all who responded to the scene Saturday on a job well done.

Gary Beach Patrol Officers and a lifeguard at the scene also responded, Jones said.

Jones noted that the beaches were red flagged, meaning swimming was prohibited due to unsafe conditions.

Swimmers are reminded to check beach conditions before entering the water. To check National Weather Service beach advisories, visit www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.

