Family of deceased Region man sought, coroner says
Family of deceased Region man sought, coroner says

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

HAMMOND — The Lake County coroner's office is looking for relatives of a deceased man.

Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey, on Tuesday, asked for the public's help in finding the immediate family or relatives of 78-year-old Dimitrios Sazalis, of Hammond.

Sazalis was pronounced dead about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday after coroner's investigators responded to his home, at 2710 164th Place, a coroner's release states. He died of natural causes.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact the coroner's office at 219-755-3265.

