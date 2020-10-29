Family of girl shot while doing homework starts fundraiser for funeral, medical expenses

EAST CHICAGO — The family of a 8-year-old girl who was shot while doing homework is seeking donations to cover funeral arrangements and medical expenses.
Timiya Andrews' aunt Trenda Elam, who organized the fundraiser, hopes easing financial expenses for her brother will aid in the healing process.
It was with "sadness and heartache" that Elam announced Timiya died days after the shooting, adding "We appreciate everyone's love and support."
A goal of $10,000 has been set, of which $3,427 had been donated as of early Wednesday. The fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com under the name Timiya Andrews.
Timiya died Wednesday at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago after being shot in her living room in East Chicago while doing homework.
Police responded Oct. 22 to the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue after several shots were fired in the area, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.
Investigators determined someone fired about 16 shots from an automatic weapon outside the home, and a stray bullet penetrated the building, striking Timiya in the head.
Police do not believe she was the intended target, Rivera said.
No one was been arrested yet in connection with Andrews' death.
Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms originally offered $5,000, and East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland announced he would match that amount, doubling the reward.
The ATF asked anyone with information to contact the agency at 1-888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. People also can submit anonymous tips through the Reportit App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
ATF Public Information Officer Kimberly Nerheim asked that tipsters be as detailed as possible and provide contact information for an agent to contact if a reward is being sought.
“The public’s assistance is imperative in identifying those responsible for this heinous crime,” said Kristin de Tineo, ATF special agent at the Chicago Field Division. “We are dedicated to working closely with the East Chicago Police Department and the community and will follow every lead until justice is served.”
Tips also can be submitted to East Chicago police Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318. To provide information anonymously, call the department's crime tip line at 219-391-8500.
"Any time a child is the victim of senseless gun violence it affects and saddens us all," Rivera said. "We need witnesses to come forward and cooperate with our detectives. We can’t allow these cowardly thugs to randomly open fire in our community with impunity. Our department will use all the resources we have available to help us catch the shooter and any person involved."
Albert Verduzco
Allen Coapstick
Amauri Cowan
Anna Marie Grcich
Anthony Alexander
Antonio Perkins
April Wilson
Carl Reed
Carlos Sainz
Cody Ray Qualls
Damian Jones
Daniel Dillman
Darin Walker
Deana Janiak
Degerie Scott
Denise Smith
Dewann Crook
Donta Stewart
Elizabeth Michel
Eric Sims
Eric Sims
Evelyn Richards
Fermin Baltazer Rosales Jr.
Frederic Dellenbach
Hector Navarro Gomez
Iyesha Howard
Jacob Dillon
Jacqueline Jancek
Jeanette Rodriguez
Jerry Robert Moore
Jesse Leon
Jesus Navarro
John Idzik
John Smiley
Joseph Becerra
Joseph Dawson
Kelly Hric
Kevin Riley
Kyle Bentley
Larry Weatherspoon
Mark Rebeil
Maurice Bentley
Melissa Kinley
Michael Medrano
Mustafa Udaipurwala
Olivia Haskett
Oscar Hernandez
Paul Arnold
Richard Lucas
Robert Gale
Robert Greiner
Robert Hudson Jr.
Robert Jackson
Rodolfo Medina
Roosevelt Dushun Williams
Ross McCracken
Samantha Smolka
Shawn Stephens
Skyler Bulla
Stefphanie Westerhoff
Steve Jenkins
Steven Flores
Taneshia Beasley
Timothy Patten Jackson
Todd J. Dickerson
Troy Lamont Hearst
Tyree Hall
Wiley McGee
Williams Michael Wilson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!