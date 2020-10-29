Family of girl shot while doing homework starts fundraiser for funeral, medical expenses

Police do not believe she was the intended target, Rivera said.

No one was been arrested yet in connection with Andrews' death.

Officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms originally offered $5,000, and East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland announced he would match that amount, doubling the reward.

The ATF asked anyone with information to contact the agency at 1-888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. People also can submit anonymous tips through the Reportit App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

ATF Public Information Officer Kimberly Nerheim asked that tipsters be as detailed as possible and provide contact information for an agent to contact if a reward is being sought.

“The public’s assistance is imperative in identifying those responsible for this heinous crime,” said Kristin de Tineo, ATF special agent at the Chicago Field Division. “We are dedicated to working closely with the East Chicago Police Department and the community and will follow every lead until justice is served.”