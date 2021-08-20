Family of inmate who died at Westville prison sues

HAMMOND — The family of a Northwest Indiana man is suing the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County over his death there two months ago.

Attorney David Gladish, of Highland, filed a wrongful death suit in U.S. District Court this week on behalf of relatives of Richard L. Canada.

State court records indicate the 39-year-old Canada was serving a 4-year prison term at the Westville prison for his 2018 conviction of burglary in Lake Criminal Court.

Canada died of injuries he suffered June 5 at the facility.

The federal suit names, as defendants, the Indiana Department of Corrections and two correctional officers, Larry Crittendon and Craig Johnson.

It alleges, “That while they had control over Mr. Canada, (Crittendon and Johnson) proceeded to escort Mr. Canada to a location near a stairway and proceed to push/drop Mr. Canada, resulting in him falling down a stairway while handcuffed and shackled, causing severe personal injuries to his person.

The suit also names the prison’s warden, John Galipeau. It alleges the warden was negligent for failing to put into practice policies protecting Canada from excessive force, despite a history of serous risk of harm to prison inmates there.