Family of inmate who died at Westville prison sues

HAMMOND — The family of a Northwest Indiana man is suing the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County over his death there two months ago.
Attorney David Gladish, of Highland, filed a wrongful death suit in U.S. District Court this week on behalf of relatives of Richard L. Canada.
State court records indicate the 39-year-old Canada was serving a 4-year prison term at the Westville prison for his 2018 conviction of burglary in Lake Criminal Court.
Canada died of injuries he suffered June 5 at the facility.
The federal suit names, as defendants, the Indiana Department of Corrections and two correctional officers, Larry Crittendon and Craig Johnson.
It alleges, “That while they had control over Mr. Canada, (Crittendon and Johnson) proceeded to escort Mr. Canada to a location near a stairway and proceed to push/drop Mr. Canada, resulting in him falling down a stairway while handcuffed and shackled, causing severe personal injuries to his person.
The suit also names the prison’s warden, John Galipeau. It alleges the warden was negligent for failing to put into practice policies protecting Canada from excessive force, despite a history of serous risk of harm to prison inmates there.
Gladish could not be reached Friday for comment.
Annie Goeller, the spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Corrections, declined comment on the suit.
Goeller said in June that Indiana State Police were investigating Canada's death, but there was no indication then that his death was the result of a homicide.
The Reese Funeral Home in Portage issued an obituary notice on its website stating Canada passed away June 9 at South Bend Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.
He had been born in Gary and worked as a longshoreman working for Federal Marine out of the International Longshoreman’s Association.
Court records indicate Canada was appealing his burglary conviction at the time of his death.