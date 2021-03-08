Family of missing Hammond man seeking help

HAMMOND — The family of a man reported missing since late January is pleading for more information on his whereabouts.

Hammond police are investigating the man's disappearance, which does not appear to involve foul play, said Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Marc Burton, 18, of the 6100 block of Harrison Avenue, went missing Jan. 28, Kellogg said.

Burton's older brother Matthew said his younger siblings saw Marc leave their house that day. He never returned.

Marc Burton is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, Matthew Burton said. He was last spotted in a black or dark blue jacket, dark blue jeans, white socks and black Timberlands.

Matthew Burton said he is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to his brother's whereabouts.

Anyone with information may also call 911 or reach Hammond police at 219- 853-6490.

