Family of slain Region patient hires George Floyd, Breonna Taylor attorney

MUNSTER – Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Jamal Williams, the 22-year-old who was shot and killed by a Community Hospital security guard this month following a reported struggle and alleged assault.
Crump, who founded a national law firm, also represents the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery — all victims in recent and separate high-profile slayings with racial implications throughout the country.
Floyd, a black man, was suffocated to death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer last month in an incident that has sparked national protest and civil unrest. That police officer has been charged with murder and others at the scene with other alleged crimes related to the incident.
Taylor was reportedly shot by police in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, in a case of mistaken identity while cops were executing a controversial no-knock warrant at the wrong address. A police officer in that case has been fired.
And Arbery, a black man, was chased and killed by armed white men in February as he jogged through a south Georgia neighborhood. Those three men have been indicted on felony murder charges.
"Jamal Williams was in an environment that was supposed to protect him as he received treatment. Instead, he was shot in the face and killed by a security guard. We demand full transparency and accountability," Crump said in a statement this month.
Crump's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Williams had been admitted as a psychiatric patient when he was fatally shot June 16. According to police and prosecutors, Williams and a hospital security guard were fatally shot by another guard as Williams was choking and hitting the guard.
That incident followed an assault of a hospital nurse by Williams, police have said.
Both security guards were retired Lake County sheriff's officers.
Williams starred on the offensive and defensive lines at TF North, went on to play at the College of DuPage and eventually earned an opportunity to compete at the Division I level at Western Michigan.
A vigil for Williams was scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday outside Community Hospital, at the corner of Calumet Avenue and Fisher Street, Munster Police Lt. John Peirick said.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!