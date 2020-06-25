Family of slain Region patient hires George Floyd, Breonna Taylor attorney

Taylor was reportedly shot by police in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, in a case of mistaken identity while cops were executing a controversial no-knock warrant at the wrong address. A police officer in that case has been fired.

And Arbery, a black man, was chased and killed by armed white men in February as he jogged through a south Georgia neighborhood. Those three men have been indicted on felony murder charges.

"Jamal Williams was in an environment that was supposed to protect him as he received treatment. Instead, he was shot in the face and killed by a security guard. We demand full transparency and accountability," Crump said in a statement this month.

Crump's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Williams had been admitted as a psychiatric patient when he was fatally shot June 16. According to police and prosecutors, Williams and a hospital security guard were fatally shot by another guard as Williams was choking and hitting the guard.

That incident followed an assault of a hospital nurse by Williams, police have said.

Both security guards were retired Lake County sheriff's officers.