Family offers $5,000 reward in young mother's homicide

EAST CHICAGO — The family of a 26-year-old mother shot to death while riding in a car in 2019 is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her homicide.

Ashley Miranda, of East Chicago, left behind five children who were between the ages of 8 months and 7 years old when she was killed.

Miranda's mother, Nichole McCloud, said she wants justice for her daughter.

Detective James Bond, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, said he hopes the reward provides the incentive needed for someone to come forward and "do the right thing" by Miranda's family.

Someone in a white SUV opened fire on the car in which Miranda was riding Oct. 3 in the 7100 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary. A 29-year-old East Chicago woman and 14-year-old Urbana, Illinois, boy in the car with Miranda were wounded, police said.

Miranda's family members told The Times in July 2020 they've heard from people who may have information about he homicide but don't want to speak to police, and they've even received harassing anonymous messages when they've spoken out about wanting justice.

"All we ask is, 'Can you clear your name?'" McCloud said.