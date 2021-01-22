 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Family offers $5,000 reward in young mother's homicide
alert urgent

Family offers $5,000 reward in young mother's homicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Family offers $5,000 reward in young mother's homicide

Ashley Miranda, 26, was shot to death while riding in a car Oct. 3 in the 7100 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary. Her family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her homicide. Anyone with information should call Detective James Bond at 219-755-3855. 

 Provided

EAST CHICAGO — The family of a 26-year-old mother shot to death while riding in a car in 2019 is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in her homicide.

Ashley Miranda, of East Chicago, left behind five children who were between the ages of 8 months and 7 years old when she was killed.

Miranda's mother, Nichole McCloud, said she wants justice for her daughter.

Detective James Bond, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, said he hopes the reward provides the incentive needed for someone to come forward and "do the right thing" by Miranda's family.

Someone in a white SUV opened fire on the car in which Miranda was riding Oct. 3 in the 7100 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary. A 29-year-old East Chicago woman and 14-year-old Urbana, Illinois, boy in the car with Miranda were wounded, police said.

Miranda's family members told The Times in July 2020 they've heard from people who may have information about he homicide but don't want to speak to police, and they've even received harassing anonymous messages when they've spoken out about wanting justice.

"All we ask is, 'Can you clear your name?'" McCloud said.

Miranda was a good person with a big heart. She loved her children and time with her family, her mother said.

"She deserves justice, and her sons deserve justice," McCloud said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bond or Detective William Poe at 219-755-3855. Hammond police are assisting in the investigation, Bond said. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: US Economy is in 'a national emergency'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts