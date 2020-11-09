Family plans 2nd annual turkey, ham giveaway in honor of slain son

CROWN POINT — The holidays will never be the same for the family of Isaiah Edwards, a 19-year-old who always had a smile and deeply cared for his family before he was brutally killed in 2016.

For the second year, Edwards' family is planning to give away vouchers for turkeys or hams during a holiday event in his honor. A toy drive is also scheduled.

Edwards, a loving brother and doting uncle, enjoyed all holidays and time with family, said his mother, Marycruz Calo.

Edwards' father, Carlos Bernal, said turnout during last year's giveaway was "unbelievable."

"The lines were crazy," he said. "It was a great experience."

Families can pick up a voucher that can be used at local grocery stores during the giveaway, which is set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 1727 W. 15th Ave. in Gary. The event is open to anyone in need.

Vouchers will be donated by the family and Bernal's company, C.M.B. Community Development Corp. To donate, call Annalicia Hall at 219-515-2753.

Bernal said it feels good to give back to the community in his son's name.