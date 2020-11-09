 Skip to main content
Family plans 2nd annual turkey, ham giveaway in honor of slain son
Family plans 2nd annual turkey, ham giveaway in honor of slain son

Isaiah Edwards

A family photograph of Isaiah Edwards.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — The holidays will never be the same for the family of Isaiah Edwards, a 19-year-old who always had a smile and deeply cared for his family before he was brutally killed in 2016.

For the second year, Edwards' family is planning to give away vouchers for turkeys or hams during a holiday event in his honor. A toy drive is also scheduled.

Edwards, a loving brother and doting uncle, enjoyed all holidays and time with family, said his mother, Marycruz Calo.

Edwards' father, Carlos Bernal, said turnout during last year's giveaway was "unbelievable."

"The lines were crazy," he said. "It was a great experience."

Families can pick up a voucher that can be used at local grocery stores during the giveaway, which is set for 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 1727 W. 15th Ave. in Gary. The event is open to anyone in need.

Vouchers will be donated by the family and Bernal's company, C.M.B. Community Development Corp. To donate, call Annalicia Hall at 219-515-2753.

Bernal said it feels good to give back to the community in his son's name.

"It takes the sad tears away and gives you the joyful tears that you're supposed to have," he said.

Edwards was shot to death and burned. His body was found June 30, 2016, in a grassy area in Gary's Midtown section by a man walking his dog. 

Federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment in June alleging four men played a role in Edwards' homicide at a rental home in the 2500 block of Jefferson Street.

Gary residents Teddia Caldwell, 45, Devonte Hodge, 28, Devontae Martin, 27, and Taquan Clarke, 26, were among nine people initially indicted in February 2018 on allegations they conspired to distribute crack cocaine and heroin from June 2016 to February 2018. 

Federal court records also tie the men to the murders of 29-year-old Akeem Oliver on Oct. 8, 2016, and 43-year-old Kevin Hood on July 28, 2017.

Caldwell, Hodge, Martin and Clarke have pleaded not guilty. Their trial is set for Jan. 11.

Calo said she plans to attend the trial.

"I know it's going to be hard, but I'm not going to miss it," she said. 

The superseding indictment links the defendants to her son's homicide, but she wants to see murder charges filed.

"I believe that God is working behind closed doors," she said. "They’re going to come out with the truth. They’re going to turn on each other. That's how it goes."

The FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case.

