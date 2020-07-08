Family seeks justice for girl shot outside Dollar General

Sotelo said the man was inside his vehicle during the incident and he does not understand why the man chose to fire his weapon.

“It’s too much,” Sotelo said. “They are killing innocent babies out here. It’s not right at all. You shouldn’t be shooting at kids.”

On Wednesday the Lake County Sheriff's Department released a surveillance image of the man's vehicle. Police said the person who fired the gun was described as a heavy-set African American man.

The girl suffered five gunshot wounds in her legs and one of the bullets is still lodged in her calf, her father said. Emily was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering in the comfort of her home. Sotelo said he is thankful his daughter will be able to make a full recovery and she is able to walk.

“She is the bravest girl I’ve ever known,” her father said. “She is upset; she was in the wrong place at the wrong time. She is also mad because she was wearing brand new shoes she just got that are now ruined with blood. I feel upset, too; It should have been me out there, not her.”