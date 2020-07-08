Family seeks justice for girl shot outside Dollar General

CALUMET TWP. — A 10-year-old girl who was shot five times in front of a Dollar General is recovering at home, her family said.
Emily was with her two brothers and their dogs when they walked to Dollar General to get some snacks Tuesday afternoon, her father, Manuel Sotelo, said.
“I was at my job when I got a phone call saying, ‘Your baby got shot,’” Sotelo said.
“She just wants to be a kid and kids should be able to go to the store,” he said. “Now I don’t want her to go out anymore. I don’t even want to be away from her right now.”
Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Cleveland Street after a man in a blue or silver van pulled into a parking lot of a Dollar General when a dog apparently began to charge at him, according to police.
The man then brandished what police believe to be a 9 mm handgun and began shooting at the dog. The shots missed the dog, but the 10-year-old girl was struck multiple times, and the man fled the scene, police said.
“They were waiting outside with the dogs while my youngest son went in the store and the dog started barking at the man in his car,” Sotelo said. “The guy got scared and the dog started going toward him. My son said he heard gunshots and my daughter started screaming outside Dollar General. He just took off.”
Sotelo said the man was inside his vehicle during the incident and he does not understand why the man chose to fire his weapon.
“It’s too much,” Sotelo said. “They are killing innocent babies out here. It’s not right at all. You shouldn’t be shooting at kids.”
On Wednesday the Lake County Sheriff's Department released a surveillance image of the man's vehicle. Police said the person who fired the gun was described as a heavy-set African American man.
The girl suffered five gunshot wounds in her legs and one of the bullets is still lodged in her calf, her father said. Emily was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering in the comfort of her home. Sotelo said he is thankful his daughter will be able to make a full recovery and she is able to walk.
“She is the bravest girl I’ve ever known,” her father said. “She is upset; she was in the wrong place at the wrong time. She is also mad because she was wearing brand new shoes she just got that are now ruined with blood. I feel upset, too; It should have been me out there, not her.”
Sotelo’s sister started a GoFundMe called “Justice for Emily,” which will go toward anything the girl needs during her recovery as well as possible medical bills. The family also wants to buy her new shoes to replace the ones that were ruined in the shooting.
“We are trying to move forward now and hope we get justice,” Sotelo said. “We want him to be caught and do his time.”
Anyone with information related to the incident should call 911 or the Lake County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at 219-755-3346.
