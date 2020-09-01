Family shocked as investigators change homicide ruling to 'undetermined' after 15 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND — Cindy Neizgoda couldn't sleep ahead of a scheduled meeting with Highland police Aug. 5 to talk about her son's case, which had been ruled a homicide 15 years earlier.

In anticipation of a possible break in the case, she had searched arrest records going back a month to check if a possible suspect had been arrested.

She hugged her 22-year-old grandson, who was just 7 years old when his father died, and said, "It would be so good if we walked in there, and they told us this case is finally solved."

Instead, the news she and her family received left them reeling.

Officials told the family they were changing their ruling on Larry Neizgoda's death July 2, 2005, from homicide to "undetermined."

Neizgoda, 27, died from smoke inhalation in a blaze investigators no longer think was arson, but instead suspect was "likely accidental." Neizgoda's body was found after the fire destroyed his house in the 8100 block of Wicker Park Drive.

Cindy Neizgoda and her daughter Tiffany Neizgoda said they were outraged.

Investigators never should have ruled Larry Neizgoda's death a homicide 15 years ago if they weren't certain at the time, they said.