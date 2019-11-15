ST. JOHN — Three weeks after Briella Lukesch was born at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, she was diagnosed with Herpes simplex virus, type 1.
HSV-1 is transmitted from oral-to-oral contact, and her family believes someone at the hospital kissed her, causing the virus.
From the moment she was born until she was 3 weeks old, she hadn’t opened her eyes, said Stacy Lukesch, Briella’s mom.
“I knew something was wrong being a mom, it was my second child,” Lukesch said.
So, the Lukesch family, who live in St. John, took Briella to a specialist, who tried a couple of medications to fight off bacterial infections. However, it wasn’t working.
The specialist referred the family to a cornea specialist at the University of Chicago Medicine campus. She was admitted for two weeks, and since then has had various doctors, including a cornea specialist, an infectious disease doctor and a pediatric ophthalmologist.
A regular checkup
During a routine checkup in December, the pediatric ophthalmologist said Briella was nearsighted instead of farsighted, something uncommon in babies, Stacy Lukesch said.
“It was just something to watch out for,” Lukesch said.
Briella, who is now 17 months old, has been taking medication since her initial hospital visit.
It was in April during another routine checkup that the family found out Briella had pediatric glaucoma.
“It was pretty aggressive,” Stacy Lukesch said.
In a four-month time span, Briella’s eyeglasses prescription went from -2 to -7.
“She was only 10 months at that point, not even,” Stacy said. “At that point, she had just began to crawl, so we had no idea that she wasn’t seeing clearly.”
At that point, Lukesch said, the family went to the University of Illinois Hospital. Since the end of April, Briella has had three surgeries — one in her left eye and two in her right eye.
She was supposed to get another surgery last week to put in a device to help keep the drainage system open in her right eye. That was until the family found out about Rhopressa eye drops, which help lower eye pressure.
“We started that eye drop about a month ago, and I took her back down and it seems to be working well at this point,” Stacy said. “We’re really thankful for that. It doesn’t mean it’s the permanent fix, but I think that at this stage of her life, it’s very risky to put a device in her eye.”
The family is trying to stay positive, but it has been hard to accept, said Briella’s dad, Ernie Lukesch.
“It’s not easy for me to accept anything,” he said. “It’s been a tough year and I think accepting something, in my eyes, and I should probably not think this way, I think that I believe that there’s something really wrong with her if I accept something.”
The bills
The family pays $1,000 every month toward Briella’s medical bills: $350 for one brand of eye drops that isn’t covered by insurance, $60 for other eye drops after a co-pay, $60 for oral medication and $600 toward the $9,000 bill she has from her surgeries.
To help offset those costs, the St. Johns Lions club donated $1,000 to the family on Thursday.
“We’re giving it to you guys to help you take care of your daughter,” said Al Konieczka, St. John Lions Club president.
Donations can be sent to the St. John Lions Club to help the Lukesch family. Checks can be made out to Briella Lukesch and sent to the St. John Lions Club at P.O. Box 331, St. John, IN, 46373.