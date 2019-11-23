CROWN POINT — The holidays are typically a time when the masses prepare to tote their significant others to gatherings for a home-cooked feast, but for some, it's a time of nearly unbearable isolation.
However, Saturday afternoon's Friendsgiving Potluck hosted by PFLAG made sure no one was on their own with an empty plate.
For Christine, who asked that her last name not be used for safety and privacy reasons, the potluck would be her only Thanksgiving celebration. On Saturday she drove nearly two hours from Granger, Illinois to be among friends for the feast at the Crown Point Public Library.
“It helps normalize things,” Christine said. "I'm very isolated where I live. I have a couple of friends but nothing like this. And I get to come here and meet new friends. ...There will be no other Thanksgiving for me. It's very isolating to be trans.”
This is the second year PFLAG has hosted a Thanksgiving potluck and about 35 people came to share a festive meal, which was sponsored in part by Community HealthNet in Gary. PFLAG Crown Point President Elisabeth Menning said it's about much more than turkey and gravy, it's about having a place where people can be themselves.
"The reason we do this is to support the LGBTQ community and allies and provide advocacy," Menning said. "And also, when people come out, they lose friends and family. People don't understand if they were raised differently, with different values. Sadly, it also means people get thrown out of their houses or aren't accepted by those around them."
Christine was married for 25 years to a woman, and when she came out as trans, her marriage and family life took a difficult turn.
"I came out in 2013 and in 2014, I made my last suicide attempt when my wife left me," Christine said. "But now, I feel better about myself than ever before. I can look in the mirror now."
Since then, Christine has found new friendships among those who accept her for who she is. She attends a transgender support group hosted by LGBTQ Northwest Indiana Inc. and regularly goes to PFLAG events, such as the NWI Pride Festival she volunteered at in June.
“I'm still here because of them,” Christine said.
Denise, who also asked that her last name not be used for safety and privacy reasons, said her story is much like Christine's. The two became friends when they met at the NWI Pride Festival in June.
“Christine was the first trans person I ever talked to,” Denise said. “It was so cool. I told her stuff I never told anyone else. It feels good to open up to someone who has been there and done that.”
Menning said the groups that gather for PFLAG events act as a family.
"There's biological family and then there's the family you choose," Menning said.
Nancy Walker, a PFLAG board member, said since PFLAG's founding in May 2018, the community has blossomed and continues to grow. Looking around the rainbow-spotted room, there were people of all ages.
“I'm old enough to be a mom or a grandma to some of the people here,” Walker said. “I'm here to support them however I can. It's not about me but about what they need.”
Amari Victoria, founder of LGBTQ Northwest Indiana Inc., and Menning have been married for seven years. Victoria said she came out as a trans woman in 2017 and since then the couple has worked together to create PFLAG events and run their respective organizations.
“Really both our initial organization's purposes are to support, educate and advocate in some way, shape or form,” Victoria said. “But we also found that people like to have fun so we want to plan more fun social events.”
Menning said PFLAG is working on expanding their gatherings by adding a Christmas party and picnics in the summer.
“We are trying to get the holiday season started on a positive note for those who have a hard time during the holidays and also gather the community to recognize we are here and we are not alone,” Menning said.