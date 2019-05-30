A tractor rolled over after being struck by another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Lowell, Lake County officials said.
The wreck, which occurred on U.S. 41 near 221st Avenue, caused traffic to back up in both directions on the divided highway.
At least one person was injured in the accident, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Pamela Jones.
The extent of the person’s injuries was not clear as of 5:30 p.m., Jones said, adding that the accident investigation was ongoing.
Thursday's crash is the second time this month a farming tractor has been struck while driving on U.S. 41 in the region. On May 17, a semitrailer smashed into a slow moving tractor that was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 at County Road 1150 North in Newton County.