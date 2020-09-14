 Skip to main content
Fatally injured Valpo man walked into path of golf cart; alcohol not involved, police say
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Portage man told Porter County police he was attempting to pass another golf cart on the left Thursday at the Aberdeen course when a golf partner stepped out in front of his vehicle and was struck.

"(The driver) stated that when he saw Harold (Rozinski) he attempted to push the brake, but due to panic, he believes he hit the accelerator instead," according to the incident report.

Rozinski, 76, of Valparaiso, was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and died later that day after sustaining multiple injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

His death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner's office.

The driver of the gold cart tested negative for alcohol consumption and said Rozinski had also not been drinking, police said.

Police said they were called out at 2:55 p.m. Thursday to The Course at Aberdeen, located just southwest of Valparaiso.

The Portage man said he, Rozinski and two other men were assigned to play golf together, police said. They began at hole ten, which is located immediately behind the club house.

The driver said he and his partner loaded their cart and were coming down a hill when he saw Rozinski's cart parked to the right, according to the report. While attempting to pass on the left, Rozinski walked out from the front of his cart and into the path of the Portage man.

After striking Rozinski, the Portage man lost control of his golf cart and wound up in vegetation on the left side of the path, police said.

Police said the incline where the crash occurred is steep and Rozinski's cart was blocking the view of the path ahead.

