Fatally injured Valpo man walked into path of golf cart; alcohol not involved, police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 76-year-old Portage man told Porter County police he was attempting to pass another golf cart on the left Thursday at the Aberdeen course when a golf partner stepped out in front of his vehicle and was struck.

"(The driver) stated that when he saw Harold (Rozinski) he attempted to push the brake, but due to panic, he believes he hit the accelerator instead," according to the incident report.

Rozinski, 76, of Valparaiso, was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and died later that day after sustaining multiple injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

His death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner's office.

The driver of the gold cart tested negative for alcohol consumption and said Rozinski had also not been drinking, police said.

Police said they were called out at 2:55 p.m. Thursday to The Course at Aberdeen, located just southwest of Valparaiso.

The Portage man said he, Rozinski and two other men were assigned to play golf together, police said. They began at hole ten, which is located immediately behind the club house.