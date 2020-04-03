Father, 3 children escape house blaze, firefighters say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — A father and his three children all escaped a house fire that caused significant damage, firefighters said.

Crews responded to the fire about 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Chester Street in Valparaiso, said Lt. Robert Schulte of the Valparaiso Fire Department.

Firefighters saw flames coming from the front door of a one-story house and they launched an aggressive fire attack, extinguishing the fire shortly before midnight.

The residents at home, a father and three children, got out of the house before firefighters arrived and no one suffered serious injuries, Schulte said. The family told firefighters the father smelled smoke while he was in his yard.

He discovered flames in a rear bedroom and tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose through the window. However, the intense heat and flames were too strong and singed the man’s hair, firefighters said.

The man was evaluated by paramedics and was medically cleared on scene. The family also said their cat was missing after the fire and its whereabouts are currently unknown.