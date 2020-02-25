FBI honors NWI man who developed active shooter program

MUNSTER — A Munster resident who is a retired police officer will be honored in a national ceremony at FBI headquarters for his work in active-shooter and life-saving training programs.

Gary McKay was honored with the 2019 Director’s Community Leadership Award, FBI Public Affairs Agent Chris Bavender said. On Feb. 12, FBI Indianapolis Assistant Special Agent in Charge Danny Youmara gave McKay the award in a ceremony at the FBI Merrillville office.

On May 1, McKay will be recognized in a national ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where FBI Director Christopher Wray will present him and 55 other recipients with awards.

McKay, current manager of emergency preparedness for Community Hospital in Munster, established an active-shooter defense training program aimed at arming residents and local businesses with knowledge on how to navigate an incident in their workplace or community.

Together, McKay and his partner, Lori Postma, have given about 1,000 free education sessions at hospitals, schools, offices, factories and community centers in Indiana and Ohio, the FBI said.

