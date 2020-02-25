FBI honors NWI man who developed active shooter program

MUNSTER — A Munster resident who is a retired police officer will be honored in a national ceremony at FBI headquarters for his work in active-shooter and life-saving training programs.
Gary McKay was honored with the 2019 Director’s Community Leadership Award, FBI Public Affairs Agent Chris Bavender said. On Feb. 12, FBI Indianapolis Assistant Special Agent in Charge Danny Youmara gave McKay the award in a ceremony at the FBI Merrillville office.
On May 1, McKay will be recognized in a national ceremony at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., where FBI Director Christopher Wray will present him and 55 other recipients with awards.
McKay, current manager of emergency preparedness for Community Hospital in Munster, established an active-shooter defense training program aimed at arming residents and local businesses with knowledge on how to navigate an incident in their workplace or community.
Together, McKay and his partner, Lori Postma, have given about 1,000 free education sessions at hospitals, schools, offices, factories and community centers in Indiana and Ohio, the FBI said.
McKay also created an active shooter defense training program called “Save a Cop.” The eight-hour course is free to police throughout Indiana and instructs officers on how to save their own lives and lives of fellow officers, including how to use a tourniquet and how to rescue victims from a hostile or tactical environment. Several hundred officers in Indiana have received training form the program, according to the FBI.
McKay also volunteers for the Northwest Indiana Information Sharing and Security Alliance, which is a collaborative network that focuses on regional security strategies.
He comes from a law enforcement background and served with the Kokomo Police Department for 24 years before his retirement.
Since 1990, a special agent in charge from each FBI office chooses one person or organization to be recognized for major contributions in crime prevention and education in their community.