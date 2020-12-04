 Skip to main content
FBI on hunt for suspect in double slaying, child abduction
FBI on hunt for suspect in double slaying, child abduction

Clarence Hebron

RIVERDALE — The FBI's Chicago office is assisting local police in a search for a man suspected of killing the mother of his 1-year-old child and her brother and abducting the child Friday from a home in Chicago's south suburbs.

Investigators believe 32-year-old Clarence Hebron could be somewhere in Illinois, Minnesota or Michigan, an FBI news release states.

Hebron also goes by Clarence Lewis, the FBI said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Hebron is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black dreadlocks.

Riverdale police obtained a warrant for Hebron's arrest on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the murders of Damien and Jessica Beal, who were found dead in a Riverdale home Friday.

Police responded to the home for an open 911 line and found Jessica Beal dead inside. Responders found Damien Beal outside the home with an apparent gunshot wound and transported him to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died, Riverdale police said.

Hebron also is suspected of abducting his 1-year-old child from the home. An amber alert was issued, but later canceled, after the child was found safe.

The FBI is offering a reward for any information leading to Hebron's arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on Hebron's whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI's Chicago office at 312-421-6700. To remain anonymous, email tips.fbi.gov.

Tips also may be provided to the Riverdale Police Department at 708-841-2203.

Anyone who spots Hebron should immediately call 911.

A GoFundMe under the title "Beal Family" was organized Thursday to support the family of Damien and Jessica Beal. It had raised over $800 of its $2,000 goal by late Friday morning. 

