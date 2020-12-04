FBI on hunt for suspect in double slaying, child abduction

RIVERDALE — The FBI's Chicago office is assisting local police in a search for a man suspected of killing the mother of his 1-year-old child and her brother and abducting the child Friday from a home in Chicago's south suburbs.

Investigators believe 32-year-old Clarence Hebron could be somewhere in Illinois, Minnesota or Michigan, an FBI news release states.

Hebron also goes by Clarence Lewis, the FBI said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Hebron is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black dreadlocks.

Riverdale police obtained a warrant for Hebron's arrest on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the murders of Damien and Jessica Beal, who were found dead in a Riverdale home Friday.

Police responded to the home for an open 911 line and found Jessica Beal dead inside. Responders found Damien Beal outside the home with an apparent gunshot wound and transported him to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died, Riverdale police said.

Hebron also is suspected of abducting his 1-year-old child from the home. An amber alert was issued, but later canceled, after the child was found safe.