FBI on hunt for suspect in double slaying, child abduction

RIVERDALE — The FBI's Chicago office is assisting local police in a search for a man suspected of killing the mother of his 1-year-old child and her brother and abducting the child Friday from a home in Chicago's south suburbs.
Investigators believe 32-year-old Clarence Hebron could be somewhere in Illinois, Minnesota or Michigan, an FBI news release states.
Hebron also goes by Clarence Lewis, the FBI said. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Hebron is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black dreadlocks.
Riverdale police obtained a warrant for Hebron's arrest on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the murders of Damien and Jessica Beal, who were found dead in a Riverdale home Friday.
Police responded to the home for an open 911 line and found Jessica Beal dead inside. Responders found Damien Beal outside the home with an apparent gunshot wound and transported him to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died, Riverdale police said.
Support Local Journalism
Hebron also is suspected of abducting his 1-year-old child from the home. An amber alert was issued, but later canceled, after the child was found safe.
The FBI is offering a reward for any information leading to Hebron's arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information on Hebron's whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI's Chicago office at 312-421-6700. To remain anonymous, email tips.fbi.gov.
Tips also may be provided to the Riverdale Police Department at 708-841-2203.
Anyone who spots Hebron should immediately call 911.
A GoFundMe under the title "Beal Family" was organized Thursday to support the family of Damien and Jessica Beal. It had raised over $800 of its $2,000 goal by late Friday morning.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!