FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

WASHINGTON — The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week's deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.
An internal FBI bulletin warned that, as of Sunday, the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press. Investigators believe some of the people are members of some extremist groups, the officials said. The bulletin was first reported by ABC.
“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, according to one official. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
The FBI issued at least one other bulletin — they go out to law enforcement nationwide on the topic — before the riots last week. On Dec. 29, it warned of the potential for armed demonstrators targeting legislatures, the second official said.
The Indiana governor's office said it is keeping an eye on the situation.
"The Indiana State Police is always monitoring the latest intelligence," said Rachel Hoffmeyer, Gov. Eric Holcomb's spokeswoman. "Per usual, if a situation arises the state is prepared."
Hoosiers are not permitted to bring firearms or any other weapons inside the Statehouse in Indianapolis, or any building at the State Government Center complex, and all visitors must pass through a State Capitol Police checkpoint, with a metal detector, to enter.
State legislators and staffers may be armed inside the Statehouse and other state buildings if they are licensed to carry a handgun in public places.
No license is required to carry a rifle or other long gun outside the Statehouse, or at any other outdoor public space anywhere in Indiana.
Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told reporters Monday that the Guard is also looking at any issues across the country.
“We’re keeping a look across the entire country to make sure that we’re monitoring, and that our Guards in every state are in close coordination with their local law enforcement agencies to provide any support requested.”
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would not discuss specific security measures.
“But suffice to say, the (Illinois State Police) is quite well aware of the challenges that may crop up,” he said. “They’ve seen them even leading into the session days here.”
Pritzker said the heads of the Illinois State Police, Illinois National Guard and Illinois Emergency Management Agency work closely together to ensure the state’s security.
“We really work very cohesively,” he said. “They’ve done a terrific job so far.”
Pritzker on Jan. 6 increased security at the Illinois Statehouse and Bank of Springfield Center — where the House of Representatives is meeting for its lame-duck session — in the wake of violence in Washington.
Henry Haupt, a spokesman for the Illinois Secretary of State Capitol Police, said the agency is closely monitoring the situation, but he would not elaborate about staffing levels.
Workers began boarding up exterior ground-floor windows at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison on Monday. But in a statement, the state Department of Administration said that for the safety of Capitol Police officers and the public, it does not share details about security measures or comment on potential threats.
The Madison Police Department revealed little about what it is planning other than to say there will be “enhanced staffing capacity available as needed” to respond in case protests turn violent.
The department “is committed to facilitating the expression of community members’ First Amendment rights while maintaining public safety,” it said. “Balancing these goals and maintaining a safe environment under these circumstances is challenging.”
The Wisconsin Capitol has been closed to the public since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March, but lawmakers do provide limited space for members of the public who want to observe floor debates and committee meetings.
The riots followed weeks of online calls for violence in Washington in the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency.
A tweet in which Trump promised that last Wednesday's event “will be wild” fueled a “month-long frenzy of incitements, strategizing, and embrace of violence against lawmakers,” according to a research group that tracks online extremism activity. In a report issued Saturday, the SITE Intelligence Group also warns that the Capitol attack has emboldened Trump-supporting extremists.
“No matter how all this plays out, it's only the beginning,” posted a user on TheDonald message board, according to the report.
Lee Enterprises newspapers contributed to this report.