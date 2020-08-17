Fear, language barriers hinder immigrant contact-tracing

Still, “there are a lot of rumors and myths,” said Hevert Rosio-Benitez, who oversees contact tracing for Harris County Public Health. “We do try to train our staff to be convincing enough to establish trust and tell them what the contact-tracing process is about, but we can only do so much with that.”

So, every week, the health department meets with clergy, lawmakers and advocacy groups to get feedback and answer questions about immigrants’ concerns “and tell them that we need the community participation so that we can be successful in curbing the virus,” Rosio-Benitez said.

Many of those being approached are essential workers who worry about being sidelined for days or weeks awaiting test results, while others fear how members of their community will react to contracting the virus, said Fernando Garcia, founder and executive director of the El Paso, Texas-based Border Network for Human Rights.

“I believe there’s a growing stigma about people being sick, so if you’re infected you don’t want to tell,” said Garcia, whose group works with farm laborers.