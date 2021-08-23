Federal grand jury indicts Merrillville man on fraud charges

HAMMOND — A federal grand jury has indicted a Northwest Indiana tax professional on fraud charges.

The 16-count indictment, made public during the weekend, names Mario Warnell, 43, of Merrillville, owner of Warnell Tax Consulting.

It alleges Warnell cheated the Internal Revenue Service over tax returns he prepared between 2014 and 2019 for a number of his business clients.

The indictment states Warnell falsified the income of some clients so they could maximize tax credits available to workers providing household services to others.

It alleges his falsified tax returns generated illegal refunds, part of which he personally kept prior to 2015. It alleges he directly charged clients up-front fees for false returns he prepared after 2015.

The U.S. Attorney’s office, which investigated the case along with other federal agencies, is demanding Warnell forfeit the profits he received from illegal tax returns.

The indictment didn’t state the amount of money Warnell could owe if he is found guilty of wire fraud and falsifying tax returns.