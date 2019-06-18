HAMMOND — A federal judge has acquitted an East Chicago man of gang-related murder charges he has been facing for the last three years.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon ruled Monday federal prosecutors failed to prove 29-year-old Luis A. “L. A.” Perez fatally shot Manuel F. Martinez III, 31, June 17, 2016 in the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue in East Chicago.
Veteran defense attorney Jack Friedlander said his client was overjoyed about his rare victory of the U.S. Attorney’s office and avoiding a major prison term.
Friedlander, a trial attorney for 41, years, said Tuesday there was too much reasonable doubt to convict Perez of the shooting.
“An independent witness saw another man running from the scene," he said.
Ryan Holmes, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office, said he would not comment on the case because it is still pending.
Perez still faces imprisonment later this year when Judge Simon sentences him on drug and racketeering activities to which Perez pleaded guilty earlier this year.
A federal grand jury first indicted Perez three years ago on allegations he possessed a firearm and marijuana when Hammond police stopped him March 10, 2017, on 167th Avenue near Concordia Cemetery on an unrelated charge involving a domestic battery.
Five months later, another federal grand jury issued a nine-count superseding indictment alleging Perez was a dues-paying member of the Imperial Gangsters street gang involved in illicit gun trafficking with other gang members.
The superseding indictment also alleged Perez killed Martinez and shot and wounded Martinez’s girlfriend during the June 2016 shooting.
The government alleged Martinez was a member of a rival gang and killing him would increase Perez’s status within his own gang.
Perez pleaded guilty last March to five lesser counts that included conspiracy to commit racketeering, providing firearms to convicted felons and armed drug trafficking.
Federal prosecutors then pressed Perez to stand trial on the remaining four major counts of murder, attempted murder and armed violence.