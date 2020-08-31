Federal judge halts controversial purging of potential duplicate Hoosier voters

A federal judge has put an end to Indiana's attempts to purge people from its voter rolls automatically — and without notice — using a multi-state, data-sharing program.
Judge Tanya Walton Pratt’s order, filed Aug. 24 in the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, blocks the state from implementing a 2017 law requiring county election officials to purge registered voters more quickly in cases where they may no longer live in Indiana.
Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, praised Pratt’s ruling in an interview with The Times on Monday.
Melton said the ruling is timely given the national ongoing debate about the use of mail-in ballots in place of in-person voting during the 2020 presidential election due to COVID-19 health risks.
“This is a win for Hoosiers all across the state. These efforts in the past were an attempt to suppress voters’ rights, and it’s a very timely decision. We are on the cusp of one of the most important elections of our lifetime,” Melton said of the 2020 presidential election.
In theory, the controversial data-sharing program, called the Interstate Crosscheck System, is designed to detect potential cases of people voting in more than one location.
But Pratt has now ruled the purge method by Indiana is a violation of safeguards outlined in the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. Under the NVRA, a voter's registration may be removed from the rolls if the voter requests to be removed, if they die, because of a criminal conviction or mental incapacity, or because of a change in residency.
But the federal law also states one of two criteria must be met to remove the voter for a residency change — the voter provides notice in writing or the state notifies the voter, gives them an opportunity to respond, then waits two inactive federal election cycles.
Pratt’s permanent injunction comes after she issued a preliminary injunction in June 2018 in favor of Common Cause Indiana, one of the core groups that sought to stop Indiana from purging voters from its rolls using this method.
A judgment was entered Aug. 24 in favor of the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP and League of Women Voters of Indiana and against Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, and Bradley King and Angela Nussmeyer, co-directors of the Indiana Election Division.
Lawson, Nussmeyer and King could not be reached for comment Monday.
The Indiana law in question had eliminated a mandate that counties send a confirmation postcard prior to listing a voter's registration status as "inactive" when the name and birth date of a Hoosier voter matched a person registered in another state.
Under the 2017 law, which was never used prior to the 2018 injunction, county voter registration officials instead must immediately delete any Indiana voter whose personal information matched a registered voter living elsewhere, as identified by the Crosscheck, which was created and administered by the Kansas Secretary of State.
Common Cause, a citizen activist organization, had argued that the Crosscheck method produced too many false matches for Indiana counties to use it as the sole basis for immediately canceling a voter's registration.
The Crosscheck system's use in other states was paused in 2018 as a result of a separate ACLU lawsuit that alleged the system had serious security flaws.
Jane Henegar, executive director for ACLU of Indiana said the judge’s ruling in Indiana will “protect numerous Hoosiers who would have otherwise been at risk of being disenfranchised unlawfully.”
“Too many Hoosiers face obstacles, including the current public health emergency, to exercising their fundamental right to vote. We are glad that this voter-roll purge system will not be one of those barriers. Voting is our constitutional right and we must ensure every voice is heard,” Henegar said.
A federal judge last month rejected a request by Indiana Vote By Mail Inc. to require the Indiana Election Commission make mail-in balloting available to every registered Hoosier voter for the Nov. 3 general election due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Commission voted down the voting expansion last month.
