Federal judge halts controversial purging of potential duplicate Hoosier voters

But Pratt has now ruled the purge method by Indiana is a violation of safeguards outlined in the National Voter Registration Act of 1993. Under the NVRA, a voter's registration may be removed from the rolls if the voter requests to be removed, if they die, because of a criminal conviction or mental incapacity, or because of a change in residency.

But the federal law also states one of two criteria must be met to remove the voter for a residency change — the voter provides notice in writing or the state notifies the voter, gives them an opportunity to respond, then waits two inactive federal election cycles.

Pratt’s permanent injunction comes after she issued a preliminary injunction in June 2018 in favor of Common Cause Indiana, one of the core groups that sought to stop Indiana from purging voters from its rolls using this method.

A judgment was entered Aug. 24 in favor of the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP and League of Women Voters of Indiana and against Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, and Bradley King and Angela Nussmeyer, co-directors of the Indiana Election Division.

Lawson, Nussmeyer and King could not be reached for comment Monday.