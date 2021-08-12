Feds approve Indiana plan to use third wave of relief money for K-12 schools, distribute final $666 million

More federal dollars to help Indiana schools overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were distributed Thursday after the state’s plan to use them received federal approval.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Indiana’s plan details how the money will be used to safely reopen schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most.

“In order to build back better, we must improve our education systems, so students, teachers and staff can move beyond the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Indianapolis, said in the DOE's news release announcing its approval. “These resources will help Hoosier students get back to school safely and remain on the path to success.”

Indiana is receiving more than $1.9 billion in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funds, the release said. Two thirds of the funds were distributed in March. Thursday’s approval will release the final $666 million.