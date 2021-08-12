Feds approve Indiana plan to use third wave of relief money for K-12 schools, distribute final $666 million

More federal dollars to help Indiana schools overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were distributed Thursday after the state’s plan to use them received federal approval.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, Indiana’s plan details how the money will be used to safely reopen schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most.
“In order to build back better, we must improve our education systems, so students, teachers and staff can move beyond the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Indianapolis, said in the DOE's news release announcing its approval. “These resources will help Hoosier students get back to school safely and remain on the path to success.”
Indiana is receiving more than $1.9 billion in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funds, the release said. Two thirds of the funds were distributed in March. Thursday’s approval will release the final $666 million.
"Leveraging these funds, we must seize this opportunity to drive bold, innovative, collaborative solutions that strategically accelerate student learning, and ultimately strengthen student pathways leading to lifelong success," said Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner in a statement following the federal announcement.
The total allocation for Indiana is $1,996,145,076. Here are some key goals from Indiana’s ARP ESSER plan, according to the U.S. Department of Education:
Strengthen primary literacy instruction, in part by helping schools and communities create K-12 pathways to post-secondary opportunities
Improve guidance, support and data for the people recruiting, educating and mentoring future educators
Invest in a modern data system to report performance data that can inform local decision-making
Create a suite of multidisciplinary online courses that can be used virtually or in person
Spend over $2.5 million in ESSER and other funds to support licensure of over 500 educators, especially in special education and English learning, in high-need locations
All 50 states and the District of Columbia received a total of $81 billion in ARP ESSER funds earlier this year. Overall, the release said the American Rescue Plan provides a total of $130 billion to K-12 education.
“I am excited to announce approval of Indiana’s plan,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The approval of these plans enables states to receive vital, additional American Rescue Plan funds to quickly and safely reopen schools for full-time, in-person learning; meet students’ academic, social, emotional and mental health needs; and address disparities in access to educational opportunity that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.”
The outline Indiana created to use the funds includes plans for the state departments of education and health to work together on guidance for maintaining the health of students, educators and other staff, the release said.
All schools in Indiana are expected to return to in-person learning this school year and many have already started, including Valparaiso Community Schools, Gary Community School Corp., Duneland School Corp. and the School Town of Munster, locally.
To deal with the academic impact of the pandemic, the Indiana Department of Education will take public comment until Sept. 5 to help select evidence-based interventions to address the effects of lost instructional time, summer learning and afterschool programs.
In addition to ESSER funds, the Biden-Harris Administration has prioritized vaccination of school staff and provided $10 billion for COVID-19 testing for educators and students, the release said.
Gary Community School Corp - $67,661,044.57
School City of Hammond - $58,763,731.55
School City of East Chicago - $39,785,920.70
Michigan City Area Schools - $30,737,066.52
Gary Lighthouse Charter School - $21,988,012.50
Merrillville Community School Corp - $18,909,032.53
Portage Township Schools - $16,357,752.24
21st Century Charter School of Gary - $13,443,561.85
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools - $12,937,744.81
LaPorte Community School Corp - $12,708,701.92
Lake Central School Corporation - $8,411,894.92
School City of Hobart - $7,854,322.45
East Chicago Lighthouse Charter - $6,573,585.32
River Forest Community School Corp - $6,566,550.00
Valparaiso Community Schools - $6,435,741.07
Crown Point Community School Corp - $5,600,004.94
Duneland School Corporation - $5,494,885.39
East Chicago Urban Enterprise Academy - $5,150,218.49
Griffith Public Schools - $5,049,271.07
Lake Station Community Schools - $4,980,211.71
New Prairie United School Corp - $4,465,269.94
School Town of Highland - $3,660,071.49
Tri-Creek School Corporation - $3,400,568.68
Hammond Academy of Science & Tech - $3,256,123.96
School Town of Munster - $2,859,139.55
School City of Whiting - $2,253,554.15
East Porter County School Corp - $2,054,609.32
Hanover Community School Corp - $1,542,007.85
MSD of New Durham Township - $1,223,867.71
MSD Boone Township - $1,201,439.77
Porter Township School Corp - $1,098,977.07
Union Township School Corp - $1,032,082.82
South Central Community School Corp - $756,320.40
Tri-Township Cons School Corp - $590,519.19
Gallery: Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic returned home to host a shooting clinic at Crown Point on Monday and Tuesday.
Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic offers encouragement as players warm up at the start of the second day of the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Cr…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
B.J. Schmiedl, 10, of Crown Point, takes a shot while doing drills during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Bryce Nannenga, 15, of DeMotte, watches Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic as he coaches him through a drill during Stefanovic’s shooting school at Cro…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Players shoot around and warm up before the start of the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Sasha Stefanovic blows the whistle to start the second day of his shooting school at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Carson Payne, 12, of Crown Point works on shooting form during drills at the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Zach Rogalski, 9, of Crown Point, looks for his autographed photo with Sasha Stefanovic before final day Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at C…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic talks about what the group worked on the first day before dismissing them to stations for the second day of the Sash…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Sasha Stefanovic forms a basket with his arms for a young player between reps during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue basketball player Sasha Stefanovic dismisses players to a new round of drills after a water break during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting …